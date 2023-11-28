ComTec Solutions Recognized by Epicor as Global Partner of the Year

"Our mission has always been to serve as a partner for our clients, providing technology solutions to modernize their manufacturing operations," said Rob Moyer, president of ComTec Solutions. Post this

ComTec, an Epicor Certified Platinum Partner, is committed to helping its customers achieve real business growth by using technology in innovative and meaningful ways. With nearly 30 years of experience working with manufacturing companies throughout the United States, the company fully understands the challenges facing manufacturers today. The team members' passion for the customer and fire in the belly to excel at everything they do embody the Epicor partner spirit.

"Congratulations to our Global Partner of the Year winner, ComTec, for enabling business growth through Epicor solutions," said Brenda Nobleza, regional vice president, Americas Channel, Epicor. "Our partners are a true extension of our business in delivering the deep industry expertise our customers expect, and we are fortunate to have such a talented group of partners aligned with us to continue to support customers to fulfill their business growth ambitions, innovation and, above all, an enhanced customer experience."

The Epicor Channel Partner Program Awards recognizes those members who have gone above and beyond and have demonstrated their ability to serve as an extension of the Epicor salesforce to help businesses worldwide grow and transform. There are several categories across different geographies in which partners are awarded, with Global Partner of the Year being the most prestigious of all.

About ComTec Solutions

ComTec Solutions is a full-service technology services company that has been providing advisory and technical expertise in industries such as manufacturing and engineering for nearly 30 years.

Companies looking to improve productivity, elevate the customer experience and accelerate financial growth find value in ComTec's expertise in Epicor Kinetic, managed IT services and cybersecurity. ComTec is a proud Platinum Epicor partner and leading Microsoft partner dedicated to helping customers strategically align technology with their desired business outcomes with speed, agility and confidence. To learn more, visit comtecsolutions.com.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For nearly 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to respond flexibly to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates every customer's ambitions, whether to grow and transform or simply become more productive and effective. Visit http://www.epicor.com for more information.

