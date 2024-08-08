Comtrend Joins the Fiber Broadband Association as a Premier Member

We believe that through shared knowledge, especially in the dynamic and supportive environment fostered by the Fiber Broadband Association, we can help all providers, big and small, navigate the challenges of fiber deployment. Post this

With over 30 years in the industry, Comtrend is excited to join the Fiber Broadband Association programs as a premier member. Our team plans to actively contribute to committees and working groups focused on advancing fiber broadband technology and rural connectivity. Leveraging our extensive knowledge with open solutions like OpenPON, we aim to support service providers in delivering cutting-edge broadband services. Comtrend is dedicated to future-proofing networks and ensuring a connected, sustainable future for all communities.

"Joining the Fiber Broadband Association is an exciting milestone for Comtrend," states John DiFrenna, VP of Sales and Marketing at Comtrend North America. "We are dedicated to advancing fiber expansion and empowering rural connectivity, bridging the digital divide that affects so many communities. Our commitment is to provide open solutions that enable service providers to build robust and future-proof networks. We believe that through shared knowledge, especially in the dynamic and supportive environment fostered by the Fiber Broadband Association, we can help all providers, big and small, navigate the challenges of fiber deployment. Our aim is to support these providers in delivering high-quality broadband services with unique solutions, and ensuring that no community is left behind regardless of their specific challenges"

To learn more about the Fiber Broadband Association, please visit fiberbroadband.org.

About Comtrend

Comtrend is a leading provider of broadband networking solutions, specializing in last-mile access networking. With over three decades of industry experience, we have a deep understanding of Service Providers. That's why we are dedicated to offering open solutions and supporting industry standards, ensuring flexibility, future-proofing, and scalability. Our commitment to innovation is evident through our support of the OpenPON initiative—a groundbreaking open approach to fiber delivery. Comtrend's hardware and software solutions include ONTs, gateways, home networking, and management software, all designed to meet the evolving needs of Service Providers. We continually collaborate with a wide network of partners to bring best-in-breed solutions to Service Providers.

About the Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association that represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists dedicated to the advancement of fiber broadband deployment and the pursuit of a world where communications are limitless, advancing quality of life and digital equity anywhere and everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers, communities, and policy makers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better fiber broadband networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations, and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build the critical infrastructure that provides the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver. The Fiber Broadband Association is part of the Fibre Council Global Alliance, which is a platform of six global FTTH Councils in North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, APAC, and South Africa. Learn more atfiberbroadband.org.

Sarah Tomasi, Comtrend, 9496082204, [email protected], us.comtrend.com

