Comtrend Showcases OpenPON and Latest Broadband Solutions at WISPAPALOOZA 2024

Comtrend, a leader in broadband networking solutions, is set to showcase its latest innovations at WISPAPALOOZA, taking place from October 14-17 at the Paris and Horseshoe Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Post this

Key Highlights at WISPAPALOOZA 2024:

OpenPON Demonstration: Deploying Flexible, Low-Cost Last-Mile Fiber Networks

(Booth #302)

In partnership with Fonex, Comtrend will showcase how service providers can deploy scalable, cost-effective broadband services using a combination of an XGS-PON Micro OLT, ONT, and Ethernet gateway. This demonstration highlights the benefits of OpenPON architecture in creating adaptable and future-ready networks.

Speaking Session: Fiber Networks: Leveraging Hybrid Solutions

(Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM | Champagne 4)

Join Comtrend's Senior Director of Product Strategy, Bradley H. Joe, for an insightful discussion on innovative approaches to delivering gigabit speeds to MDUs that do not have fiber infrastructures. The session will explore how hybrid solutions—combining various technologies—can optimize efficiency and reduce costs. Learn how integrating alternative tools can accelerate deployment timelines, increase scalability, and generate faster revenue capture.

For more information about Comtrend's participation at WISPAPALOOZA or to schedule a meeting, please contact [email protected].

About Comtrend:

Comtrend is a leading provider of broadband networking solutions, specializing in last-mile access networking. With over three decades of industry experience, we have a deep understanding of Service Providers. That's why we are dedicated to offering open solutions and supporting industry standards, ensuring flexibility, future-proofing, and scalability. Our commitment to innovation is evident through our support of the OpenPON initiative—a groundbreaking open approach to fiber delivery. Comtrend's hardware and software solutions include ONTs, gateways, home networking, and management software, all designed to meet the evolving needs of Service Providers. We continually collaborate with a wide network of partners to bring best-in-breed solutions to Service Providers.

Media Contact

Sarah Tomasi, Comtrend, (949) 753-9640, [email protected], us.comtrend.com

SOURCE Comtrend