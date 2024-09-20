Concert Pianist Maria Andriasova In Solo Recital At Godfrey Reggio | Philip Glass Film Studios With Original Art By Guillermo Esparza

SANTA FE, N.M., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Concert Pianist Maria Andriasova In Solo Recital At Godfrey Reggio | Philip Glass Film Studios With Original Art By Guillermo Esparza.

Concert Pianist Maria Andriasova (Andreasian) is a Laureate of The Gulbenkian Prize, Lisbon, Portugal. She graduated from The Juilliard School in New York City in the class of the Concert Pianist Oxana Yablonskaya. Maria Andriasova is the daughter of the iconic Russian composer Iosif Andriasov (1933, Moscow - 2000, New York City.)

In 2024, Maria Andriasova performed a series of highly acclaimed solo piano recitals at Godfrey Reggio | Philip Glass Film Studios in Santa Fe, New Mexico. These concerts were produced by the American filmmaker Godfrey Reggio ("QATSI TRILOGY", Godfrey Reggio, filmmaker, Philip Glass, composer, Francis Ford Coppola, producer.

Concert Pianist Maria Andriasova was filmed by Godfrey Reggio for his latest documentary film in affiliation with Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., MOMA Museum of Modern Art, and The Kitchen Performance Space in New York City.

Maria Andriasova performed compositions by Domenico Scarlatti, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Fryderyk Chopin, and Aleksandr Scriabin. She also performed a set of contemporary music compositions, including works by her father, composer Iosif Andriasov, as well as works by her longtime colleague at The Kitchen Performance Space, composer Philip Glass, her music mentor composer Alfred Schnittke, and premiered a new composition written especially for her by Romanian-British contemporary composer Calin Huma.

Maria Andriasova's concerts also featured new Artworks by her husband, The Vatican Artist Guillermo Esparza, Public Art sculptor, Smithsonian Institution | NASA, Washington, D.C.

Media Contact

Maria Andriasova-Esparza, Maria Andriasova-Esparza, 1 6462583035, [email protected]

SOURCE Maria Andriasova-Esparza