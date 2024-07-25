Concha Labs™ launches FDA-cleared OTC Concha Sol™ Hearing Aids

"With our Concha Sol™ Hearing Aids, we've combined state-of-the-art technology with user-driven design to deliver a product that truly meets the needs of our community." –Amy Li, Founder and CEO of Concha Labs™ Post this

Concha Sol™ Hearing Aids integrate seamlessly with the Concha Labs™ App, which features their patented Soundscope® technology. With Soundscope®, users feel empowered to personalize their hearing experience directly from their iPhone in about 30 minutes. This innovative approach ensures that users can hear clearly in a way that feels best to them, without relying on generic presets.

"Our mission at Concha Labs™ is to make advanced hearing technology accessible to everyone," said Amy Li, Founder and CEO of Concha Labs™. "I have worn hearing aids since kindergarten, and my hearing journey was complex, expensive, and frustrating. Most importantly, the sound quality and personalization never fully met my needs. With our Concha Sol™ Hearing Aids, we've combined state-of-the-art technology with user-driven design to deliver a product that truly meets the needs of our community."

Features and Benefits of Concha Sol™ Hearing Aids and Soundscope® Technology

Concha Sol™ Hearing Aids

Comfort and Discreet Design: Nearly invisible, designed for all-day wear, and available in four natural color choices to blend with hair or skin tone

Behind-the-ear, receiver-in-canal style fits a wide range of users

Bluetooth and Streaming: Seamless connectivity for music, calls, and media streaming directly to the hearing aids

Patented Soundscope® Technology

Truly personalized sound profiles that allow the wearer to choose how they want to hear

Seamless setup and sound profile management via a user-friendly iPhone app

Ability to easily switch between multiple profiles, including "comfort" and "streaming"

No appointments or audiogram necessary to get started

User-Centric Development and Innovation

The Concha Sol™ Hearing Aids were developed by a team where one-third of the members have hearing loss; this product was truly created by users, for users. Extensive research, including hundreds of interviews with individuals with hearing loss, has informed the design and functionality of the Concha Sol™ Hearing Aid and Soundscope® technology, ensuring that this solution meets the wider community's needs. In addition to a clinical study and other user testing that provided promising results, Concha Labs'™ technology is backed by six patents across two families, demonstrating the company's commitment to innovation. Concha's™ team has decades of experience and includes experts in the fields of audiology, hearing science, and audio engineering.

"Concha™ is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for billions of individuals with hearing loss through innovative, convenient, and affordable solutions" said Concha's™ Audio Team Lead, Dr. Kosta Kokkinakis "and we are hearing from early adopters that the Concha Sol™Hearing Aids have been life changing. In fact, one of our users, Stacey, shared this with us: 'This has been the best thing ever. I love being able to hear life.'"

The Concha Sol™ Hearing Aids are now available for purchase directly from the official Concha Labs™ website at conchalabs.com for $1299 per pair, with plans for availability in retail and online stores in the near future. They are intended to treat mild-to-moderate hearing loss in people 18 and over.

For more information, please visit conchalabs.com or contact the customer care team at [email protected]. Press inquiries or requests to speak with Founder and CEO Amy Li can be directed to [email protected].

About Concha Labs™

Born from a desire to help billions of people hear more clearly, Concha Labs™ is committed to developing cutting-edge tech-based solutions that improve the lives of individuals with hearing loss. Founded by Amy Li, who has personally experienced the challenges of hearing loss, Concha™ is proud to create personalized hearing tech solutions that empower users.

Media Contact:

Wen Minkoff

Director of Marketing

Concha Labs™

[email protected]

conchalabs.com

Media Contact

Wen Minkoff, Concha Labs, 1 (510) 544-6778, [email protected]

SOURCE Concha Labs