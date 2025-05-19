Concord Legal Group Honored with Ranking in Chambers Spotlight California 2025 Guide

Concord Legal Group, PC has been ranked in the Chambers Spotlight California 2025 guide, earning recognition as one of the top small law firms in the state. The firm was honored specifically for its excellence in the Corporate & Commercial category—one of only three firms statewide to receive this distinction. The ranking reflects Concord Legal Group's strong legal expertise, client-focused approach, and rapid growth since its launch less than 18 months ago. Founder Michael B. Saryan praised the recognition as a major milestone, highlighting Chambers & Partners' reputation for identifying elite legal talent. This acknowledgment cements Concord Legal Group's position as a trusted and high-performing firm within California's legal landscape.
LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Concord Legal Group, PC has proudly earned a coveted ranking in the Chambers Spotlight California 2025 guide, recognizing it as one of the top small law firms offering outstanding legal expertise and client support.
This ranking achievement highlights Concord Legal Group's exemplary performance in the practice areas of Corporate & Commercial, showcasing its deep understanding of the legal complexities faced by California's diverse communities and businesses. Chambers' rigorous selection process evaluated the firm's expertise, talent and success across key practice areas essential to California.
Michael B. Saryan commented on the achievement, stating, "This is a huge honor! Chambers & Partners places Concord Legal Group alongside the global elite law firms. Having worked at elite institutions like Gibson Dunn and Sheppard Mullin, I recognize Chambers & Partners are the leading authority for law firm rankings. Within less than a year and a half of the firm's launch, we received this prestigious honor. It is truly a testament to the team's excellence."
This recognition underscores Concord Legal Group's position as a trusted leader in California's legal market, offering unmatched local expertise combined with the caliber of service typically associated with leading metropolitan firms.
Chambers has ranked 176 top-tier small firms across key areas critical to California's businesses and residents, including the exceptional work delivered by Concord Legal Group, PC.
Only 3 firms, including Concord Legal Group, PC, were ranked by Chambers in the Corporate/Commercial category.
