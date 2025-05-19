Concord Legal Group Honored with Ranking in Chambers Spotlight California 2025 Guide

This is a huge honor! Chambers & Partners places Concord Legal Group alongside the global elite law firms. Post this

Michael B. Saryan commented on the achievement, stating, "This is a huge honor! Chambers & Partners places Concord Legal Group alongside the global elite law firms. Having worked at elite institutions like Gibson Dunn and Sheppard Mullin, I recognize Chambers & Partners are the leading authority for law firm rankings. Within less than a year and a half of the firm's launch, we received this prestigious honor. It is truly a testament to the team's excellence."

This recognition underscores Concord Legal Group's position as a trusted leader in California's legal market, offering unmatched local expertise combined with the caliber of service typically associated with leading metropolitan firms.

Chambers has ranked 176 top-tier small firms across key areas critical to California's businesses and residents, including the exceptional work delivered by Concord Legal Group, PC.

Only 3 firms, including Concord Legal Group, PC, were ranked by Chambers in the Corporate/Commercial category.

