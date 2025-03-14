Concord Legal Group, PC Attorneys Honored by Super Lawyers in 2025

Los Angeles based business law firm Concord Legal Group, PC congratulates Ronald K. Sittler and Koah M. Doud for their recognition by Super Lawyers in 2025

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Los Angeles based business law firm Concord Legal Group, PC congratulates Ronald K. Sittler and Koah M. Doud for their recognition by Super Lawyers in 2025

Ronald K. Sittler: A Titan of Litigation

For yet another year, Ronald K. Sittler has earned a place among the 2025 Super Lawyers, an honor reserved for the top attorneys in their field. With six previous recognitions, Sittler is again named a Super Lawyer in 2025. Sittler's continued presence on this prestigious list underscores his unwavering commitment to client advocacy and legal excellence. Specializing in business litigation, alternative dispute resolution, employment litigation, intellectual property litigation, and aviation & aerospace law, he is known for his client dedication, innovative legal strategies, and winning results.

Koah M. Doud: A Rising Star on the Legal Horizon

Adding to the firm's accolades, Koah M. Doud has been named a 2025 Rising Star, a distinction awarded to the top 2.5% of attorneys under 40 or in practice for fewer than 10 years. This recognition highlights his exceptional legal skills and dedication to client service. With a keen focus on business law, Doud regularly advises companies and management on high-stakes negotiations, startup funding, business structuring, and commercial operations. Doud's unwavering commitment to legal excellence and client service earned him this prestigious honor.

Super Lawyers: The Gold Standard in Attorney Recognition

Super Lawyers is the premier rating service for attorneys, identifying top legal talent through a rigorous selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations by other distinguished attorneys. Being named to this list is a mark of professional excellence that few achieve.

Concord Legal Group, PC: A Team Committed to Excellence

Concord Legal Group's commitment to excellence is the bedrock of its practice. The firm's attorneys hold themselves to the highest standards in every aspect of their work, from providing top-tier legal advice, zealous advocacy and negotiation, to white glove service. The attorneys at Concord Legal Group, PC have a singular focus: Delivering the best legal representation to the firm's clients. The recognition of Ronald K. Sittler and Koah Doud by Super Lawyers is a testament to the firm's unwavering commitment to excellence in legal services, dedication to client needs, and unparalleled client success.

For more information about Concord Legal Group, PC and how our award-winning attorneys can assist you, visit www.concordlegalgroup.com or contact [email protected].

