Concordia University, St. Paul, Expands 90-Credit, 3-Year Bachelor's Degree Portfolio to Nine Programs

"These programs give students who know what they want to study a focused, rigorous path that respects their time and reduces the overall cost of their education." - Dr. Kimberly Craig, Vice Provost, CSP Global Post this

Bachelor of Arts in Sport Management

Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management

Bachelor of Science in Digital Marketing

Bachelor of Science in Management and Leadership

In early January, CSP announced its Bachelor of Arts in Exercise Science (90 credits) as the state's first 90-credit bachelor's degree offered by a private institution. All 90-credit programs retain the same major coursework and general education requirements as their traditional 120-credit counterparts. The reduction applies strictly to elective credits, making the option well-suited for students with a clear academic and career direction who want to enter the workforce sooner.

"We continually hear from students that they want more options and effective pathways to complete their undergraduate degrees," said Dr. Kimberly Craig, vice provost for CSP Global. "These programs give students who know what they want to study a focused, rigorous path that respects their time and reduces the overall cost of their education. The reduced credit options can also help reduce debt upon graduation. Combined with our traditional 120-credit programs, we're now able to meet students where they are and support them with the pathway that fits their goals."

The nine programs focus on fields where employer demand is strong, and workforce readiness is essential. According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, 70 percent of employers now use skills-based hiring for entry-level positions, and fewer than one in four hire exclusively within a single major. Students in CSP's 90-credit programs complete the same academic preparation required by their fields while entering the job market up to a year earlier.

"Our university has an intensive focus on preparing students for meaningful careers," said Dr. Eric LaMott, provost for Concordia University, St. Paul. "These programs reflect that commitment. Students complete the same core academic work, meet the same learning outcomes, and graduate with the credentials their fields expect. They simply do it on a timeline that works for their goals."

Career Portfolio

Alongside the expansion of 90-credit programs, CSP is launching a Career Portfolio service designed to help students demonstrate their readiness to prospective employers. The portfolio brings together faculty feedback, industry-relevant coursework, and professional development into a resource students can use during their job search.

A student's Career Portfolio will include an industry-focused resume and LinkedIn profile, demonstrated interview and networking skills, sample coursework that emphasizes communication and professionalism, relevant work samples, and a self-evaluation that highlights career readiness and experience. The Career Portfolio is launching with the 90-credit programs and will be extended to all undergraduate students.

About Reduced-Credit Bachelor's Degrees

Reduced-credit bachelor's degrees are an emerging model in American higher education. In September 2024, the HLC - the nation's largest regional accreditor - established a formal process for institutions to seek approval for bachelor's programs below the traditional 120-credit threshold. The Minnesota Office of Higher Education updated its state academic standards in January 2026 to include reduced-credit degrees following HLC's guidance. Nationally, fewer than a dozen institutions have launched accredited 90-credit programs to date.

About Concordia University, St. Paul

Founded in 1893, Concordia University, St. Paul is a private university that delivers academic programs responsive to students' needs and relevant to the demands of the job market. One of Minnesota's most affordable private universities, CSP's student body includes more than 5,300 students representing 48 states, two territories, and 39 foreign countries. For more information, visit csp.edu.

Media Contact

Joe Thornton, AIMCLEAR, 1 6123559692, [email protected]

SOURCE Concordia University, St. Paul