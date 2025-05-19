"Concrete Mama" Podcast Shatters Prison Stereotypes, Climbs Apple Charts

Concrete Mama, an Unincarcerated podcast, is making waves across the nation—now a Top Series on Apple Podcasts, peaking at #16 overall and holding steady at #2 in the Documentary category, and on the cover of the Seattle Times. The gripping new series offers an unfiltered, deeply human look at life behind the walls of Washington State Penitentiary.

SEATTLE, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Concrete Mama, an Unincarcerated Productions podcast, is making waves across the nation—now a Top Series on Apple Podcasts, peaking at #16 overall and holding steady at #2 in the Documentary category, and on the cover of the Seattle Times. The gripping new series offers an unfiltered, deeply human look at life behind the walls of Washington State Penitentiary.

Hosted by Demar, Anthony, Red, and Cambo—four men with lived experience inside—and led by Vik, a former prisoner and founding member of Unincarcerated Productions, Concrete Mama is raw, emotional, and unflinching. The podcast confronts the stereotypes and sensationalism surrounding incarceration, replacing them with real stories told by those who've lived it.

At the heart of the show is the infamous "Concrete Mama" era—a failed reform experiment that turned Washington State Penitentiary into one of the most feared prisons in the country. With vulnerability, humor, and courage, the hosts reflect on those days, the trauma they carry, and the hope they've found in telling their stories.

Listeners also witness the emotional arc of Anthony's clemency and journey home, offering a rare, inside-out perspective on the complexities of the justice system and reentry.

"Concrete Mama invites listeners to go beyond the headlines and statistics," says Vik. "It's about seeing incarcerated people as human beings—full of stories, contradictions, and dreams."

As Concrete Mama continues to rise on the charts and in listeners' hearts, it signals a shift in how we talk about incarceration—and who gets to do the talking.

Listen to Concrete Mama now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Media Contact

Rachel Kjack, Unincarcerated Productions, 1 503-867-0742, [email protected], www.unincarcerated.com

SOURCE Unincarcerated Productions