Concrete Waterproofing and Repair Keeps Zilina Buses Rolling

After review by Metrostav engineers, the project owners, the Penetron System was rated as the most durable concrete waterproofing result for the wastewater tank. Post this

The Žilina public urban transport company (DPMŽ – Dopravný podnik mesta Žiliny) operates a network of 44 trolleybuses and 40 diesel buses, which run on 8 trolleybus lines and 11 bus lines that serve the city and surrounding region.

"Over the past few years, the DPMŽ has continued to modernize and expand its bus fleet to keep up with the increase in transit ridership," explains Evgeniy Artulkh, Director of Penetron Slovakia. "As a result, the main bus depot needed repairs to concrete structures and service enhancements to keep up with growth."

The recently completed infrastructure upgrades carried out at the depot included the repair of a wastewater retention tank, and installation of new water plumbing, utility system, and an expanded bus wash line.

"Proper selection, design, and installation of a waterproofing solution helps lower future maintenance costs," adds Evgeniy Artulkh. "After review by Metrostav engineers, the project owners, the Penetron System was rated as the most durable concrete waterproofing result for the wastewater tank,"

To repair the deteriorated concrete and fill cracks in the concrete wastewater tank, PENETRON, a topical crystalline waterproofing material, was applied as a slurry to protect the surfaces of the water tank and seal any cracks up to 0.5mm in width.

Once applied to a prepared concrete surface, the proprietary chemicals in Penetron's crystalline products react to moisture by generating a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. The resulting formation self-heals and seals pores and micro-cracks, making the concrete waterproof and durable.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group