Condado Vanderbilt Completes Landmark Renovation to Its Guest Rooms and Suites

The newly renovated accommodations embody timeless elegance while reflecting San Juan's vibrant energy. Subtle references to Spanish Colonial architecture and Caribbean artistry are woven throughout the design. Crisp white moldings, soft green hues, hand-tufted carpets, polished marble, and deep-toned woods set a refined stage, while metallic accents and mirrored details add moments of glamour. Curated artwork and oversized furnishings create a residential warmth that feels both bespoke and inviting. The result is a collection of 317 guestrooms, including 100 spacious suites, offering guests a luxurious sanctuary where heritage and modern sophistication coexist seamlessly.

"At Paulson Puerto Rico, we are proud to preserve the essence of historic icons such as the Condado Vanderbilt while reimagining its future," said Rolando Padua, President of Paulson Puerto Rico. "This renovation reflects our continued commitment to investment in Puerto Rico's hospitality landscape and delivering excellence that honors history, inspires our people, and elevates our island's global standing."

Expanding its lifestyle offerings, Condado Vanderbilt presents the In-Suite Wellness Package, allowing guests to indulge in restorative luxury in the serenity of their suite. Highlights include Commodore Oceanfront Suite accommodations, daily butler service, a restorative in-suite massage to induce sleep and a curated in-room wellness kit featuring natural cold-pressed juices, a sleep kit with pillow spray, eye mask, and herbal relaxation tea, a Stakt yoga mat with QR code linking to a guided yoga class, organic aromatherapy and body products crafted in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, and a branded reflection journal and pen. Guests can also enjoy daily full American breakfast for two (in-room or at Ola Oceanfront Bistro) and a $200 hotel credit. The package requires a two-night minimum stay and is subject to availability, with blackout dates from December 25–January 3 and over long weekends.

The hotel further elevates its guest experience with the appointment of Executive Chef Juan A. Peña, whose 25-year international career spans acclaimed Five-Star and Five-Diamond properties, including The Ritz-Carlton Isla Verde, The St. Regis Bahia Beach, and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Dorado Beach. Renowned for his innovative, ingredient-driven cuisine and exceptional leadership, Peña has received multiple accolades, including AAA Four Diamond recognitions, MVP Awards, and international guest chef invitations. At Condado Vanderbilt, he oversees the property's eight dining outlets, in-room dining, and banquet operations, infusing a fresh, sophisticated perspective into every culinary offering.

With its refreshed accommodations, innovative wellness offerings, and enhanced culinary leadership, Condado Vanderbilt offers one of Puerto Rico's most distinguished hospitality icons. Perfectly situated in San Juan's vibrant Condado district, the property continues to deliver authentic luxury and exceptional service, honoring its history while embracing the future of Caribbean travel.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visitwww.condadovanderbilt.com or follow the hotel on Instagram at @condadovanderbilt.

ABOUT CONDADO VANDERBILT HOTEL

Located in the heart of San Juan's stylish Condado District, Condado Vanderbilt is a meticulously restored historic landmark offering timeless elegance, oceanfront luxury, and world-class service. Originally built in 1919 by Frederick William Vanderbilt, the hotel has redefined Puerto Rican hospitality with 317 exquisitely appointed guest rooms, including 100 suites with butler service. The property features a 10,000-square-foot spa, home to Puerto Rico's only Hammam, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and multiple oceanfront pools and beach areas with exclusive Beach Butler service. Guests enjoy culinary excellence at four signature restaurants including the award-winning 1919, along with elevated casual concepts like Tacos & Tequila, and stylish lounges such as the VC Lounge and Avo Cigar Lounge. With over 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, Condado Vanderbilt is also a premier destination for weddings, meetings, and social gatherings. From its rich heritage and iconic architecture to its unparalleled amenities and personalized service, Condado Vanderbilt offers a sophisticated Caribbean experience like no other.

ABOUT THE CONDADO COLLECTION

The Condado Collection is a group of hotels located in San Juan, known for their exceptional service and top-notch amenities. Owned and operated by Paulson Puerto Rico, one of the largest private firms on the island with over 3,000 direct employees, the collection includes Condado Vanderbilt, La Concha Resort, and Condado Ocean Club. Located in the Condado District, each property is situated by the Atlantic Ocean and offers guests a memorable experience including various amenities and popular dining options such as STK, Serafina, 1919, and many more.

ABOUT PAULSON PUERTO RICO

Paulson Puerto Rico is a leading company in Puerto Rico since 2013 and proudly stands as one of the top 10 employers on the island. It has transformed the hospitality, development, and automotive sectors. Its diversified portfolio includes iconic properties such as the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, La Concha Resort, Condado Ocean Club, American International Plaza, 270 Muñoz Rivera Avenue, Bahia Beach Resort and Golf Club, Ocean Drive Beachfront Residences, and Vanderbilt Residences. Additionally, it proudly represents renowned automotive brands such as Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Audi, Land Rover, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Cadillac, and more. For more information, visit www.paulsonpuertorico.com.

