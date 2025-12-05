Condado Vanderbilt Hotel Announces Chef Ciarán Elliott as Executive Chef of 1919 Restaurant

"1919 represents both legacy and opportunity. It's a privilege to lead such a talented and passionate team," said Chef Ciarán Elliott. Post this

Born in York, England, and raised between England and Dublin, Ireland, Chef Ciarán trained at Ireland's acclaimed two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, where he earned the distinction of Euro-Toques Ireland's Young Chef of the Year. His formative years included experiences in some of Europe's most celebrated kitchens, including Arzak and Akelarre in Spain, Frantzén in Stockholm, Hertog Jan in Bruges, and Chapter One in Dublin.

In 2015, Chef Ciarán joined Thomas Keller's three-Michelin-starred Per Se in New York City, where he spent nearly five years rising to Sous Chef, mastering precision, discipline, and creativity in one of the world's most exacting culinary environments. Relocating to Puerto Rico in 2020, Chef Ciarán co-founded Pio Pio, an intimate wine bar and chef's counter in Old San Juan. There, he earned acclaim for imaginative use of local ingredients and creating an engaging dining experience, blending luxury and approachability, from caviar service to lobster brioche and malanga gnocchi. Pio Pio quickly became one of the island's most compelling destinations for inventive, elevated cuisine.

At 1919, through Chef Ciarán's vision, the reimagined menu blends ingredients inspired by Puerto Rico's rich culinary heritage with contemporary global techniques and offers guests an approachable fine dining experience throughout a la carte and tasting menus. Exemplifying Chef Ciarán's philosophy of purity of flavor, precision of technique, and approachable elegance, refined dishes promise seasonality and creative presentation including roasted leeks with Burgundy truffles, confit hazelnuts, and Tête de Moine cheese; grilled squid stuffed with artisanal morcilla in the traditional Burgos style; a classic cheese soufflé made with Capaez cheese from Vaca Negra in Hatillo, finished with Champagne beurre blanc and a tempura-fried oregano brujo leaf; and more. He also plans to introduce interactive experiences, such as chef's counter events and wine paired dinners, allowing guests to connect directly with the kitchen team and the culinary story of Puerto Rico.

"1919 represents both legacy and opportunity," said Chef Ciarán Elliott. "It's a privilege to lead such a talented and passionate team. My goal is to craft cuisine that feels refined yet personal, celebrating Puerto Rico's rich ingredients while introducing a contemporary sensibility to every dish. We're refining every element, from sourcing and presentation to service and storytelling, so that each meal reflects the island's vibrant culture and the joy of dining itself. I want guests to feel the history of 1919, while experiencing it in a dynamic, modern way."

With Chef Ciarán at the helm, 1919 continues to set the standard for fine dining in Puerto Rico, where artistry, craftsmanship, and hospitality converge in every detail. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit condadovanderbilt.com/dine/1919-restaurant or www.condadovanderbilt.com or follow the hotel on Instagram at @condadovanderbilt.

