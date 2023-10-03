Condé Nast Traveler Readers Vote All 22 Eligible Auberge Resorts Collection Properties Among the World's Best in 2023 Readers' Choice Awards

Auberge Resorts Collection was highly praised with the highest percentage of properties awarded among the luxury industry

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its 2023 Readers' Choice Awards, recognizing all 22 eligible properties within the celebrated Auberge Resorts Collection portfolio. Of the luxury hotel brands awarded on the list, Auberge Resorts Collection had the highest percentage of hotels and resorts recognized. Most notably, seven Auberge properties ranked No. 1 in their respective destinations, including:

Selected by Condé Nast Traveler readers around the world, additional Auberge Resorts Collection properties acknowledged as some of the highest-rated properties in the world include:

"We are immensely proud of this esteemed recognition across the portfolio by the sophisticated readers of Condé Nast Traveler," said Craig Reid, president & chief executive officer, Auberge Resorts Collection. "This is a direct reflection of the distinctive experiences brought to life at each property and, more specifically, our prolific team members, who are truly the best in the industry. As our collection continues to grow, Auberge's standard of one-of-a-kind experiences and service in all of our extraordinary destinations remains our top priority."

Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can't wait to return to next. The Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry, and the full list of winners can be found online at cntraveler.com, with highlights featured in the magazine's November issue.

Auberge's newest property in Europe, Domaine Des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection, ranked as the No. 1 hotel in France. Located in the French countryside just two hours from Paris, the resort harmoniously blends art, nature and a taste of French country culture on 2,500 acres of preserved land. Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, a clifftop sanctuary offering Santorini's best sunset views and award-winning cuisine, was ranked a top hotel in Greece.

Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection in Santa Fe, N.M., was honored as the No. 1 resort in the Mountain West region. The property's emphasis on adventure and the healing powers of nature, with culinary and mixology offerings to match, placed the resort highly amongst others in its category. In Utah, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, outside of Park City, ranked highly in the Mountain West resort category, while Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection, located in Deer Valley, ranked highly in the Southwest & West hotel category.

Auberge's renowned Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection in Costa Rica ranked No. 1 within the top Central America resorts category. Located in the foothills of the Talamanca Mountains, the world's preeminent destination for adventure and wellness beckons travelers to an unforgettable, authentic Costa Rican experience. In Mexico, Los Cabos' Chileno Bay Resorts & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection ranked No. 1 in Western Mexico resorts, continuing its reign as a top hotel in Mexico. Set on the most coveted swimming beach in Los Cabos, Chileno Bay offers an active and highly personalized experience, complete with the coastal destination's top restaurants and the region's premier wellness destination, THE WELL at Chileno Bay. Additionally, Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection and Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection ranked as top resorts in Western Mexico, and Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection was awarded in Eastern Mexico.

The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection in Newport, R.I., was ranked No. 1 hotel in the Northeast region. Located in one of the town's historic downtown mansions, the property offers travelers Gilded Age glamour tied with coastal quaintness. Its enchanting guest experiences, forward thinking culinary offerings and rich residential décor embody the charming nature of a town steeped in history. The brand's other Northeast properties were also recognized: White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection, the legendary Kennebunk, Maine coastal hideaway; the idyllic, Celerie Kemble-designed New England countryside escape, Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Washington, Conn.; and Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection, a verdant escape in the foothills of New York's Catskill Mountains.

Additional recognition includes the collection's Colorado properties that placed at the top of their categories. The storied Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection in Aspen was ranked as the No. 1 hotel in Colorado. The property is a 131-year-old historic landmark with contemporary accommodations and modern amenities that honor the property's iconic mountain spirit. In Telluride, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection also received top honors.

In Napa Valley, the widely celebrated Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection was recognized as the No. 1 hotel in Northern California. The vibrant Calistoga property is one that honors the importance of relaxation, connection and pleasure through its abundant wellness programming and farm-fresh culinary offerings. The brand's other renowned Napa Valley properties, Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection and Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, also received high honors in the Northern California category.

Primland Resort, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains was voted a top hotel in the South, and Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Austin, Texas, was ranked a top hotel in the Texas category. Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection, located on the Kohala Coast, ranked among the top resorts in Hawai'i.

These accolades come at an exciting time for the brand, which will open Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, a new urban retreat in Fort Worth, Texas, this December. The city's first luxury boutique hotel, Bowie House will be a modern home for the West, complete with 88 Studios, 12 Lofts and 6 Suites, a signature restaurant, Bricks & Horses, a verdant pool with cabanas and gardens, a first-of-its-kind spa, Ash, a global collection of art hand selected by the hotel's owner, Jo Ellard and hyper-local social activities onsite and around the city.

