Conditioned Air Association of Georgia Announces "Top 20 under 40" List Recognizing HVAC Industry Trailblazers

We are thrilled to introduce the 'Top 20 Under 40' list, a testament to the incredible talent and dedication of young professionals within the HVAC community.

After months of receiving nominations and vetting potential candidates, Mason Hoover of Empire Heating and Air Conditioning in Decatur GA) was selected as part of the inaugural "Top 20 Under 40" in Georgia's HVAC Industry.

For more information about the CAAG "Top 20 Under 40" list, please contact Tucker Green at CAAG.

About the Conditioned Air Association of Georgia (CAAG):

The Conditioned Air Association of Georgia is a leading organization dedicated to promoting excellence and innovation in the HVAC industry. With a commitment to professional development, industry advocacy, and community engagement, CAAG plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning in Georgia.

