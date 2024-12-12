Condor Flugdienst Partners with Interfacing to Drive Process Excellence and Digital Transformation

Interfacing Technologies Corporation partners with Condor Flugdienst to deliver AI-powered solutions for process management, compliance, and digital transformation in the aviation industry.
NEU-ISENBURG, Germany, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interfacing Technologies Corporation, a global leader in AI-powered solutions for quality, compliance, and digital transformation, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Condor Flugdienst, a prominent German airline. Condor has selected Interfacing as its trusted partner for process management, document management systems (DMS/CMS), and process improvement consulting services.
This partnership underscores Condor's commitment to driving innovation, enhancing operational efficiency, and embracing digital transformation. Condor chose Interfacing for its proven ability to deliver comprehensive, AI-powered solutions that streamline processes, enhance agility, and reduce the cost of compliance—critical factors in the highly competitive airline industry. Interfacing's solutions will help Condor optimize its operational processes, ensure regulatory compliance, and foster continuous improvement across its business operations.
"We are excited to partner with Interfacing for their robust platform and unmatched expertise in process management and digitalization," said Heiko Holm, CTO at Condor Flugdienst. "Interfacing's Enterprise Process Center© (EPC) solution will enable us to enhance process efficiency, maintain the highest standards of compliance, and drive sustainable growth in an increasingly digital world."
This collaboration will leverage Interfacing's flagship EPC platform to support Condor in refining its processes, enhancing governance, and accelerating digital transformation. By integrating AI and data-driven solutions, Condor aims to optimize operational performance, improve business agility, and create significant value for its customers and stakeholders.
"We are thrilled to partner with Condor Flugdienst," said Scott Armstrong, Managing Partner at Interfacing. "Condor's commitment to process excellence and continuous innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to empower organizations with cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence solutions. Together, we will drive meaningful improvements and deliver exceptional results that will strengthen Condor's position as an industry leader."
About Interfacing
Interfacing Technologies Corporation is a global leader in AI-powered solutions for quality, compliance, and business transformation. With a focus on improving agility and reducing the cost of compliance, Interfacing helps organizations streamline their operations through AI-driven, process-based solutions. Its flagship platform, Enterprise Process Center© (EPC), empowers businesses to automate processes, improve governance, and continuously enhance performance across diverse industries.
About Condor Flugdienst
Condor Flugdienst is a leading German airline, renowned for its commitment to providing exceptional service and operational excellence. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and continuous improvement, Condor consistently embraces innovation and strategic partnerships to enhance its performance and ensure sustainable growth.
Contact Information:
Interfacing Technologies Corporation
Phone: +1 514 737 7333
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.interfacing.com
Condor Flugdienst GmbH
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 6107 939 7804
Email: [email protected]
GERMANY
Website: www.condor.com
SOURCE Interfacing Technologies Corporation
