Conduce Health Launches Innovative Multi-Specialty Value-Based Care Marketplace

Company emerges from stealth to become the turnkey solution for multi-specialty value-based care

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conduce Health, a multi-specialty value-based care solution, is proud to announce its launch today. Conduce's marketplace is designed to support primary care organizations by bridging the gap to the highest quality, personalized specialists for elderly patients who need it most.

Specialty care, the next frontier in value-based care, presents costly and operational challenges. Sixty percent of U.S. medical dollars are spent on specialties. Its heterogeneous nature often introduces multi-variable complexities around local community dynamics, data opacities, patient attribution, and a specialist market still nascent to value-based models.

Conduce Health's specialty-agnostic marketplace leverages data science to better understand the nuances of patients with chronic diseases via proprietary Conduce Clinical Profiles. Additionally, Conduce's streamlined operational approach unburdens primary care providers while simultaneously meeting specialists where they are on their path to managing risk-based economics.

Co-Founded by Eric Rosow, former CEO and co-founder of two successful health tech start-up companies, Diameter Health and Premise; Dr. Najib Jai, formerly at Oak Street Health, focusing on specialty care and medical costs; and Dr. Jeffery De Flavio, a Co-Founder of Pearl Health and founding CEO of Groups Recover Together, Conduce Health has the right team to become the primary solution for multi-specialty value-based care.

"For over two decades I have been dedicated to making opaque boxes in healthcare transparent by building middleware health tech solutions co-founder and CEO, Eric Rosow. "It's clear that in order to fulfill the long-held promise of value-based care, specialty care must be included, and Conduce Health is that solution in the middle connecting the ecosystems of Primary and Specialty care."

"In my medical training and career, I have seen the impact of low value, high-cost specialty care on some of the most vulnerable patients in the country," said Dr. Jai, co-founder and COO. "Fundamentally, Conduce's marketplace acts as a singular solution to address this historic and consistent challenge via a data science-backed approach to integrating all specialties into value."

"New technology is essential for clinicians to successfully embrace population health," said Dr. De Flavio, co-founder and Executive Chairman. "The tectonic shift to clinical and financial accountability in specialty care is permanently transforming medicine by reducing disparities, aligning incentives, and improving outcomes for patients."

Conduce's unique approach to multi-specialty contracting, patient clinical profiles, and referral support algorithms simplifies population health management leading to reductions in patients' costs for value-oriented primary care organizations and higher revenue for specialists all while ensuring patients receive the highest quality care.

About Conduce Health:

Conduce Health is an unprecedented healthcare technology company constructed to be a holistic solution for multi-specialty value-based care. Currently boasting a network of more than 150 specialty physicians, Conduce Health provides a single platform for managing specialty care risk, streamlines contracting and payment processes with specialists, and uses actuarial and data science to identify the right specialist for the right patient, the first time, every time – all the time. For more information about how Conduce can support your specialty care needs contact [email protected].

