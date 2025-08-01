Conducive Consulting Introduces AppWatch: Observability for Municipal IT--Without the Complexity or Cost

"AppWatch gives municipal IT teams the visibility they need to keep systems running—without the complexity or cost of enterprise tools." — Randy Hammelman, President, Conducive Consulting Post this

Purpose-Built for Public Sector IT:

Unified Monitoring Dashboard – Monitor servers, networks, and applications from a single, centralized interface.

Proactive Alerts – Get notified before small issues escalate into service disruptions.

Lightweight Implementation – Simple setup with minimal maintenance means faster time to value and less strain on staff.

Proven Reliability – Trusted by local governments to keep essential systems running and public services uninterrupted.

"City and county IT teams have unique demands—they're often expected to do more with less," said Randy Hammelman, President of Conducive Consulting. "AppWatch was built to support that reality, offering powerful observability without the steep learning curve or high cost of typical enterprise tools."

AppWatch is available now through Conducive Consulting and authorized partners.

About Conducive Consulting

Conducive Consulting helps state and local governments modernize and strengthen their security posture without adding pressure to existing staff. With a focus on simplicity, reliability, and efficiency, Conducive Consulting supports the technology backbone of communities across the country.

