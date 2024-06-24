Conducive Consulting Secures 2024 Splunk Regional Partner Award

"We're incredibly humbled and energized to receive this award. Our team works tirelessly to help expand Splunk PBST footprint by solving the specific challenges SLED customers face. We will continue to innovate in this space while surprising and delighting our clients." Post this

created a thriving business for their organization by delivering exceptional value to their customers using Splunk products and services. This partner is highly engaged and ramping up to expand into multiple routes to market with Splunk. For more information on Splunk's partnerships, visit the Splunk website.

"We're incredibly humbled and energized to receive this award. Our team works tirelessly to help expand Splunk PBST footprint by solving the specific challenges SLED customers face. We will continue to innovate in this space while surprising and delighting our clients".

"Congratulations to Conducive Consulting for being named the Public Sector Emerging Partner of the Year," said Gretchen O'Hara, Vice President, Worldwide Partners and Alliances, Splunk. "The 2024 Splunk Partner Awards recognize partners like Conducive Consulting for outstanding performance and innovation and celebrate the joint success that helps customers build resilience and solve day-to-day challenges. Together, we are focused on delivering continuous value to our joint customers."

The Splunk Partner Awards recognize dedicated global and regional partners who demonstrate a steadfast commitment to collaboration and innovation in their Splunk partnership to help customers achieve positive business outcomes and accelerate their mission to better the world. All award recipients were selected by a group of the Splunk executives, theater leaders and the global partner organization.

About Conducive Consulting: Since 2006, we've specialized in Splunk services, with our focus on solving complex business problems. Over the years we've turned our passion for impeccable customer service into a network of strong partnerships that we bring to all of our engagements. Our talented technical team has expertise in a variety of fields including: SLED, Water and Sewer Districts, Utilities, Healthcare, Finance, and Insurance. We love challenges and are always looking for new industries to master.

Media Contact Information: For inquiries, please contact Enrico Fantozzi at [email protected]

Media Contact

Enrico Fantozzi, Conducive Consulting, 1 512-551-0646, [email protected], https://www.conducivesi.com/

SOURCE Conducive Consulting