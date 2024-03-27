Conductiv CEO Gopal Swamy Wins ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator All-Heart Award

"passion, empathy, and commitment to making a positive impact on community banks" Post this

Conductiv goes beyond traditional FICO scores to collect additional lending and loan servicing data that can be incorporated into a community bank's existing underwriting and lending processes to locate data patterns and help assist lenders in modifying their existing lending models to reduce risk and increase loan volumes.

"I am grateful to receive the All-Heart award as it recognizes our alignment with community banking values and dedication to creating an environment that promotes innovation," Conductiv CEO Gopal Swamy said. "It's undeniable that permissioned data helps banks lend more to low and moderate income (LMI) individuals and SMB owners by painting a more accurate financial picture of these borrowers. Participation in the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator has made a tremendous impact on our solution and we are thrilled to further promote community banking innovation."

Conductiv participated in the ICBA ThinkTECH 10-week accelerator and presented its refined offering to community bank executives during the ICBA ThinkTECH Showcase in Orlando.

Since its inception, the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator has connected the most innovative fintech companies with more than 1,400 community bankers and industry leaders — identifying and designing workable solutions that solve today's modern banking needs.

Conductiv participated in the first of two planned accelerator programs for 2024 as part of ICBA's shift to year-round programing and increased investment in ThinkTECH initiatives to support continuous development and advancement of community bank innovation.

For more information about Conductiv, visit conductiv.co. For more information about the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator, visit www.icba.org/accelerator.

About Conductiv

Conductiv digitizes the manual processes in lending operations, decreasing abandoned loan applications and increasing loan approval rates. The platform connects lenders to thousands of cash flow, income, identity, and other permissioned data points via a single, future-proof API. This makes it easy for lenders to digest and use this data, resulting in operational efficiencies, greater protection against fraud, and a modern, consumer-friendly experience. Less work. More loans. Happier customers.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation's community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation. As local and trusted sources of credit, America's community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers' financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA's website at icba.org.

