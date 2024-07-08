Conductiv Partners with Filene to Create a Custom Incubator Using Lending Data to Drive Growth

"We are on a mission to help credit unions win back lost loans and deposits by gathering income, cash flow, and other data digitally." Post this

Credit unions are driven by both mission and margin, and manually decision a high percentage of applications. Credit Bureau data is good, but inherently imperfect making it difficult to determine credit worthiness of an applicant - particularly for low-FICO and no-FICO applicants. This is because bureaus don't have transactional and account-level information stored in permissioned-protected data sources. The only way to obtain this information is for members to give credit unions permission to access fresh, accurate, income, tax return, cash flow, and other data on their behalf. Credit unions can fill this data gap with permissioned data to gain a clearer view of the member, recover lost loans and deposits, and lend better, faster, and more fairly.

The Custom Incubator aims to take a unique approach to addressing this lending data challenge by inviting 3 credit unions and Conductiv to collaborate. As a cohort, they will help create a framework for incorporating permissioned data into lending and deposit opening and will develop a heat map that illustrates the data that credit unions are using to increase approval rates by up to 47%.

"Filene believes that for the credit union industry to keep pace with competition and fulfill its mission to lend across all FICO bands, we must develop the capability to leverage all appropriate data, machine learning, and data science, and incorporate these components into lending operations and practices in a way that is FCRA compliant and fair to the member" says Megan Freshour, Incubation Director. "This Incubator is building a path forward to the future of data and lending."

"We are on a mission to help credit unions win back lost loans and deposits by gathering income, cash flow, and other data digitally. Conductiv helps credit unions do less work while making more loans and helps them lend better, faster, and more fairly," said Gopal Swamy, CEO of Conductiv. "We are excited to work with Filene and the incubator participants on this important initiative that will create a real game plan for credit unions to understand and use permissioned data to support both mission and margin."

The Incubator started in June of 2023, and continued through June of 2024. The framework for permissioned data and a corresponding heat map will be developed and released in Q4 2024 for consumption by the credit union community.

About Conductiv

Conductiv digitizes the manual processes in lending operations, decreasing abandoned loan applications and increasing loan approval rates. The platform connects lenders to thousands of cash flow, income, identity, and other permissioned data points via a single, future-proof API. This makes it easy for lenders to digest and use this data, resulting in operational efficiencies, greater protection against fraud, and a modern, consumer-friendly experience. Less work. More loans. Happier customers.

About Filene

Filene Research Institute strengthens organizations through innovative research and incubation to improve consumer financial well-being. As an independent cooperative finance think tank, Filene's membership network connects a community of leaders and bright minds to change lives through innovation, truth and cooperation. In addition to delivering cutting-edge, actionable academic research, Filene also provides incubators to test and scale solutions, events to spark organizations into action and advisory services to help accelerate and implement innovation. For more information, visit filene.org and @fileneresearch.

