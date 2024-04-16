Conductiv Partners with MeridianLink to Accelerate Market Momentum and Enable Financial Institutions to Increase Loan Approval Rates and Serve More Consumers

"The partnership allows banks and credit unions to access alternative data to approve more loans and serve more consumers." Post this

"Our partnership with MeridianLink makes it easy for lenders to leverage permissioned data and make better, faster, and fairer decisions. Our deep integration means that lenders need zero IT resources to implement, and only 4 hours of project management time to get up and running with Conductiv. We are seeing our customers make more loans while doing less work, and dramatically improve the customer experience," said Cimarron Buser, Head of Strategic Initiatives at Conductiv. "Our shared customers appreciate how easy it is to take advantage of Conductiv's capabilities within the MeridianLink® Portal and Consumer platforms, and we are very excited about the future!"

ABOUT CONDUCTIV

Conductiv digitizes the manual processes in lending operations, decreasing abandoned loan applications and increasing loan approval rates. The platform connects lenders to thousands of cash flow, income, identity, and other permissioned data points via a single, future-proof API. This makes it easy for lenders to digest and use this data, resulting in operational efficiencies, greater protection against fraud, and a modern, consumer-friendly experience. Less work. More loans. Happier customers.

ABOUT MERIDIANLINK

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink's scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

Media Contact

Jill Baker, Conductiv, 1 +1-201-340-1744, [email protected], https://conductiv.co/

SOURCE Conductiv