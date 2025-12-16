Conduit Health Partners Accelerates Client Growth in 2025, Delivering Proven Value to Providers and Health Systems Nationwide

"We are grateful for our clients' trust in Conduit Health Partners. Their confidence in our nurse-driven solutions fuels our momentum, earned by consistently delivering measurable value and operational impact nationwide." - Cheryl Dalton-Norman, President of Conduit Health Partners. Post this

Scalable Solutions Deliver Measurable Value

A recent independent analysis found that health systems outsourcing transfer services to Conduit Health Partners realized a 31% return on investment (ROI). This analysis forms the basis of Conduit's new proprietary ROI calculator, which helps organizations estimate the financial impact of transfer center outsourcing.

Meanwhile, Hello Pediatrics expanded its partnership with Conduit Health Partners in 2025 to support more than 30 care sites, leveraging Conduit's nurse triage solutions to accelerate patient access to registered nurses and ensure rapid, clinically appropriate responses to health concerns. Through this collaboration, Hello Pediatrics successfully entered new markets while maintaining evidence-based triage protocols that kept overnight emergency department escalations below 10%. The partnership also enabled pediatric providers to achieve improved work-life balance by reducing overnight on-call responsibilities and increasing daytime availability for patient care.

"Every day, we see the benefits of partnering with Conduit Health Partners—cost savings, time savings, and consistently high-quality care," said Dr. Shannon Henning, D.O., Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Hello Pediatrics. "Their support has brought us true peace of mind during the overnight hours, knowing our patients and providers are in capable hands."

Operational Excellence from Inception

Since 2017, Conduit Health Partners has:

managed over 13.5 million calls across all service lines

completed over 962.506 nurse triage cases and 566,748 patient transfer center cases

handled 843,368 calls in 2025 alone, reflecting continued growth and demand

achieved URAC re-accreditation for quality and reliability with zero findings

expanded its client base to more than 450 facilities and locations nationwide

grown its team to 225+ professionals and 170+ licensed nurses

delivered exceptional client experience in 2025, including:



Triage satisfaction score: 4.6/5 Net Promoter Score (NPS): 90 Customer Effort Score (CES): 96%



As Conduit Health Partners continues to expand its footprint, the company remains focused on delivering scalable, nurse-driven solutions that directly address some of the most pressing challenges facing health systems today. By relieving administrative burden, reducing provider burnout and optimizing patient flow and throughput, Conduit empowers clients to improve operational efficiency, protect financial performance, and enhance patient access. With proven results in workforce relief and measurable ROI, Conduit is well-positioned for continued growth and innovation.

For more information visit http://www.ConduitHP.com.

About Conduit Health Partners

Conduit Health Partners is a nurse-led health care solutions company specializing in patient transfer coordination and URAC-certified nurse-first triage. With deep clinical and operational experience, Conduit partners with health systems to solve critical challenges such as provider burnout, administrative burden for clinical teams, and network leakage. Supported by more than 150 registered nurses, Conduit Health Partners has delivered scalable, cost-effective solutions since 2017, improving patient experience, care coordination, and operational efficiency across over 400 facilities in all 50 states. Learn more at http://www.conduithp.com.

