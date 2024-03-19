Conecuh Brands Announces Expansion of Sales Leadership Team

Both Pam and Bill bring a wealth of experience driving brands in these channels, so we can't wait to see the success they will have with our award-winning portfolio. Post this

Commenting on the announcement, Cahiil says, "We are thrilled to welcome Pam and Bill to Conecuh Brands at this transformational time for the company. With our current growth trends and the recent acquisition of Van Gogh Vodka, we believe it's time to ramp up our efforts across national accounts. Both Pam and Bill bring a wealth of experience driving brands in these channels, so we can't wait to see the success they will have with our award-winning portfolio."

Pam Loch's extensive career in the beverage industry has honed her on-premise expertise. She has managed national accounts for Diageo, Brown Forman and Moet Hennessy, where she played a pivotal role in establishing those companies as preferred suppliers across leading national on-premise customers. "I'm delighted to have joined the Conecuh team and look forward to taking this portfolio to the next level in the on-premise chain channel," says Loch.

Having held sales leadership positions in both start-up and large drinks companies, including most recently at Sazerac, Bill Nolan brings a track record of success driving sales and building brands within competitive markets. "The potential of this portfolio is truly remarkable and I couldn't be more excited to be part of such an entrepreneurial company like Conecuh Brands," says Nolan.

Since its inception in 2014, Conecuh Brands has become an incubator of super-premium spirit brands. The Conecuh portfolio has expanded from a single Clyde May's Whiskey SKU to a portfolio of super-premium bourbons, ryes, cask strength and single barrel expressions. Conecuh has also launched the award-winning Próspero Tequila brand and resurrected the dormant McConnell's Irish Whisky trademark. Just last October, Conecuh acquired the global sales and marketing rights to Van Gogh Vodka.

About Conecuh Brands LLC:

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Conecuh Brands is a leading producer and marketer of super premium craft spirits, including Clyde May's Whiskey, Prospero Tequila, McConnell's Irish Whisky and Van Gogh Vodka. Brands created by Conecuh Brands have authentic brand stories, delivered in world-class packaging with award-winning taste. To learn more, visit conecuhbrands.com.

Media Contact

