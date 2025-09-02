Conecuh Brands Announces New Distribution Partnership with Morales Beverage Group in California

Conecuh Brands LLC and Morales Beverage Group (MBG) are pleased to announce a new distribution partnership in California, effective September 1, 2025. This strategic collaboration underscores both companies' shared commitment to growth and innovation in the largest spirits market in the United States. Through this partnership, MBG will distribute Conecuh Brands' award-winning portfolio of premium spirits, including Clyde May's Whiskey, Van Gogh Vodka, McConnell's Irish Whisky, and Próspero Tequila, strengthening Conecuh Brands' presence in the highly competitive California market.

"This partnership marks an exciting chapter for Conecuh Brands as we continue to grow our footprint in California," said Stephen Lewin, CEO of Conecuh Brands. "MBG's deep market expertise in spirits and strong distribution network make them the ideal partner to help bring our brands to more consumers across the state."

"Conecuh Brands represents everything we value in a supplier: heritage, innovation, and an unwavering focus on quality," said Eduardo Morales, CEO of Morales Beverage Group. "We're excited to bring their standout portfolio to our California network and deliver a fresh wave of premium spirits to consumers across the state."

Both companies view this collaboration as a significant opportunity to accelerate growth and deliver high-quality, innovative spirits to California consumers.

About Conecuh Brands LLC: Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, Conecuh Brands is a leading producer and marketer of super premium craft spirits, including Clyde May's Whiskey, Van Gogh Vodka, McConnell's Irish Whisky, and Prospero Tequila. Distributed in all 50 states and more than 15 countries worldwide, the Conecuh Brands portfolio is built on authentic brand stories, delivered in world-class packaging and award-winning taste.

About Morales Beverage Group:

Morales Beverage Group (MBG) is a family-owned powerhouse in the beverage alcohol industry, backed by four generations of entrepreneurial leadership. The company is built on a dual-platform model, Mexcor International, a nationally recognized importer with a coast-to-coast footprint, and MBG Distribution, which delivers market-specific execution in key states including California, Texas, Florida, Louisiana, and South Carolina. As one of the largest privately held alcohol distributors in the U.S., MBG offers a fully integrated operation from import to distribution. With a focus on premium and innovative brands, MBG brings the scale, and strategy to help suppliers grow and ensure consumers connect with the brands they love. In California, MBG combines deep market expertise, modern distribution capabilities, and a best-in-class sales force to drive growth and elevate premium spirits in a competitive landscape.

