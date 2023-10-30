Conecuh Brands Appoints Tyler Huff As Conecuh Ridge Distillery Operations Manager

Former Sr. Distiller of Nelson's Green Brier will manage all manufacturing for the forthcoming Troy, Alabama distillery.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conecuh Brands LLC, a leading producer and marketer of super premium spirits, has appointed Tyler Huff as Manager of Distillery Operations for the Conecuh Ridge Distillery in Troy, Alabama. Tyler will report to VP/General Manager, Steve May and direct all manufacturing activities related to distillation, bottling, warehousing, and maintenance operations at the distillery.

The distillery is currently in its construction phase and slated for a Spring 2024 opening, where it will be producing and bottling the award-winning Clyde May's Whiskey, the Official State Spirit of Alabama. It will be the largest distillery in Alabama once fully operational.

Tyler comes to Conecuh Brands from Nelson's Green Brier, where he worked as a Distiller and Senior Distiller. One of Tyler's many accolades includes winning "Best in Class" and 'Best in Category" from the American Distilling Institute, on behalf of Nelson's Green Brier Distillery, for Nelson Brothers Reserve Bourbon which he helped create.

"My time at Nelson Green Brier has prepared me for this one-of-a-kind opportunity at Conecuh Ridge Distillery," says Tyler. "Conecuh Brands is giving me the chance to build something great from the ground up. I am looking forward making the best whiskey possible, and then finding ways to make it even better."

Commenting on the announcement, Roy Danis, President & CEO of Conecuh Brands, says:

"As we get nearer to the completion of our state-of-the-art distillery, I am fully confident that Steve May and Tyler Huff will be invaluable in helping us build the best distillery in the South and continuing Clyde May's legacy."

The Clyde May's Whiskey story begins in 1946 where Clyde's commitment to quality cemented his reputation as one of the best moonshiner's in the country. That legacy lives on today in his whiskeys and bourbons, made with a proprietary mash bill and aged in new American oak barrels. The portfolio includes Clyde May's Original Alabama Style Whiskey, Clyde May's Straight Bourbon, Clyde May's Straight Rye, and Clyde May's Special Reserve Bourbon and the Clyde May's Single Barrel Series.

To learn more about Clyde May's, please visit clydemays.com.

About Clyde May's Whiskey

Distilled since 1946 and legal since 2001, Clyde May's brings more than 75 years of authenticity, dedication and perseverance to perfecting the craft of whiskey making. In addition to being the Official State Spirit of Alabama and now the Official Bourbon of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena, Clyde May's is also the official Whiskey of Talladega Speedway and the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship.

About Conecuh Brands LLC

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Conecuh Brands is a leading producer and marketer of super premium craft spirits, focused on developing high-quality brands, including Clyde May's Whiskey, Próspero Tequila, and McConnell's Irish Whisky. Brands created by Conecuh Brands have authentic brand stories, delivered in world-class packaging and award-winning taste. To learn more, visit Conecuhbrands.com.

