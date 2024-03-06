Conektto announces award of USPTOs issue of patent for API Development with Groundbreaking GenAI based Automated Artifact Generation System

The issue of this patent from USPTO marks a milestone and significant validation in Conektto's commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of software development. Post this

By leveraging GenAI, Conektto's platform automatically generates and validates a wide range of use cases for each API, significantly enhancing the testing phase. This ensures that APIs are not just theoretically sound but are also proven to work seamlessly in diverse and complex operational environments, thereby reducing time to market and increasing reliability.

A key feature of Conektto's technology is its user-friendly interface, which allows for the creation of new APIs by matching database entities to API elements seamlessly. This not only facilitates the rapid development of APIs but also ensures consistency and compatibility across different systems and databases.

"Our mission at Conektto has always been to empower developers by simplifying the complexities of API development," said Amol Dewhare, CEO of Conektto. "With this new automated artifact generation system, we are taking a significant step towards realizing this vision. By automating what used to be a laborious process, we are not only boosting productivity but also enhancing the quality and reliability of API-driven applications."

Conektto's platform system integrates Generative AI (GenAI) techniques to validate use cases, ensuring that API artifacts not only meet technical specifications but also align perfectly with real-world application scenarios. This approach guarantees that generated APIs are robust, secure, scalable, and tailored to address specific business needs effectively.

