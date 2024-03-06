Conektto announces award of USPTOs issue of patent for API Development with Groundbreaking GenAI based Automated Artifact Generation System

In an innovative leap forward for the world of software development, Conektto is proud to announce the issue of patent by USPTO – an automated system designed to transform the generation of artifacts from API specifications. Utilizing cutting-edge natural language processing (NLP) and advanced computational techniques like GenAI, Conektto's platform promises to streamline the API development process, significantly reducing the time and effort required to create, test, and deploy APIs.
DUBLIN and HYDERABAD, India, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traditionally, the creation of artifacts such as webservice code, test data, and monitoring programs for API development has been a manual, time-consuming, and error-prone process. Recognizing the need for efficiency and accuracy in this critical area, Conektto's innovative solution automates the analysis of API specifications. By scoring, ranking, and mapping the dependencies of API elements, the system generates a comprehensive metamodel that accurately represents the functional and operational aspects of an API.
This metamodel serves as the foundation for the automatic generation of a wide array of code components, including but not limited to, deployable code, virtual services, and functional tests. As a result, developers can now focus on higher-level tasks and innovation, while the system handles the intricate details of API artifact creation.
By leveraging GenAI, Conektto's platform automatically generates and validates a wide range of use cases for each API, significantly enhancing the testing phase. This ensures that APIs are not just theoretically sound but are also proven to work seamlessly in diverse and complex operational environments, thereby reducing time to market and increasing reliability.
A key feature of Conektto's technology is its user-friendly interface, which allows for the creation of new APIs by matching database entities to API elements seamlessly. This not only facilitates the rapid development of APIs but also ensures consistency and compatibility across different systems and databases.
"Our mission at Conektto has always been to empower developers by simplifying the complexities of API development," said Amol Dewhare, CEO of Conektto. "With this new automated artifact generation system, we are taking a significant step towards realizing this vision. By automating what used to be a laborious process, we are not only boosting productivity but also enhancing the quality and reliability of API-driven applications."
Conektto's platform system integrates Generative AI (GenAI) techniques to validate use cases, ensuring that API artifacts not only meet technical specifications but also align perfectly with real-world application scenarios. This approach guarantees that generated APIs are robust, secure, scalable, and tailored to address specific business needs effectively.
