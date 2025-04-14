Conestoga Wagon Co. Announces Feature on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

Conestoga Wagon Co. is stepping into the spotlight in an upcoming segment on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid. Discover how this Idaho-based company is transforming outdoor hospitality with handcrafted glamping accommodations that blend rugged charm and modern luxury.

BLOOMINGTON, Idaho, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conestoga Wagon Co. is proud to announce that it will be featured in an upcoming segment on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid, a nationally recognized program known for highlighting innovative businesses and industry leaders. The episode will begin distribution to public television stations across the country on April 14, 2025, and will later air on Fox Business Network in April (official air date to be announced).

The feature will explore how Conestoga Wagon Co. is redefining outdoor hospitality by crafting high-quality, handcrafted wagons, cabins, and shower houses for resorts, campgrounds, and ranches nationwide. Viewers will gain an inside look at the craftsmanship, durability, and unique charm that set these glamping accommodations apart as sought-after stays for travelers seeking an unforgettable and unique experience.

"We are honored to be featured on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid and to share our passion for blending history with modern comfort," said Jason Olson, Managing Partner at Conestoga Wagon Co. "This segment offers an opportunity for audiences to see firsthand how our products enhance outdoor destinations and create memorable stays for their guests."

The segment will be available to a broad audience as it airs on public television stations and Fox Business Network throughout April. Updates on the official Fox Business air date will be provided through Conestoga Wagon Co.'s social media channels and website.

For more information about Conestoga Wagon Co. and the featured segment, visit www.conestogawagonco.com or contact Jason Olson at [email protected] or 307-277-0525.

About Conestoga Wagon Co.

Conestoga Wagon Co. specializes in crafting high-quality wagons, cabins, and shower houses designed for unique and durable outdoor accommodations. Serving resorts, campgrounds, and ranches across the U.S., Conestoga Wagon Co. combines historic charm with modern comfort to elevate the glamping experience.

