CoNetrix Honored Again with Comparably Awards for Best Company Culture and Best CEO

CoNetrix again ranks among the top 100 for the Best Company Culture and Best CEO (Marvin Crossnoe) for small to medium-sized businesses in 2024.
LUBBOCK, Texas, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoNetrix has once again ranked among the top 100 for the Best Company Culture and Best CEO (Marvin Crossnoe) for small to medium-sized businesses in 2024.
The Comparably Awards are based on sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com over a 12-month period. Winners are selected using 20 core culture metrics, including work-life balance, environment, compensation, and career growth.
"In my decade plus at the company, I've watched CoNetrix leadership actively nurture a culture of integrity, wisdom, ambition, and team spirit," said Leticia Saiid, Chief of Staff and Chief Learning Officer. "I'm proud to be part of a team that consistently prioritizes these principles."
CoNetrix's CEO, Marvin Crossnoe, has also been recognized for the second consecutive year with the "Best CEO" award, placing him among the top 5% of 2,034 similar-sized companies (51-200 employees) on Comparably.
Russ Horn, President of CoNetrix, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Marvin's leadership is the foundation of our success. His commitment to excellence and his genuine care for our team members make it no surprise that he ranks among the top CEOs again this year."
About CoNetrix
CoNetrix, LLC is a family of technology companies. CoNetrix Technology offers managed IT services as well as a suite of secure cloud computing offerings called Aspire. CoNetrix Security provides cybersecurity testing, IT audits, and information security consulting. Tandem Security & Compliance Software® is online software helping organizations comply with information security requirements and regulations. AccountingWare® offers a suite of accounting software (ERP) modules to companies throughout the United States and Canada.
To learn more about CoNetrix, visit https://conetrix.com.
Find open job postings at CoNetrix by visiting https://conetrix.com/careers.
Media Contact
Brian Whipple, CoNetrix, 800-356-6568, [email protected], https://conetrix.com/
SOURCE CoNetrix
Share this article