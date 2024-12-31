CoNetrix Honored Again with Comparably Awards for Best Company Culture and Best CEO

"In my decade plus at the company, I've watched CoNetrix leadership actively nurture a culture of integrity, wisdom, ambition, and team spirit," said Leticia Saiid, Chief of Staff and Chief Learning Officer. Post this

"In my decade plus at the company, I've watched CoNetrix leadership actively nurture a culture of integrity, wisdom, ambition, and team spirit," said Leticia Saiid, Chief of Staff and Chief Learning Officer. "I'm proud to be part of a team that consistently prioritizes these principles."

CoNetrix's CEO, Marvin Crossnoe, has also been recognized for the second consecutive year with the "Best CEO" award, placing him among the top 5% of 2,034 similar-sized companies (51-200 employees) on Comparably.

Russ Horn, President of CoNetrix, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Marvin's leadership is the foundation of our success. His commitment to excellence and his genuine care for our team members make it no surprise that he ranks among the top CEOs again this year."

