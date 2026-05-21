Conexus MedStaff Appoints International Operations Director to Strengthen International Workforce Delivery

Andrew Moreton, CEO of Conexus MedStaff, commented:"Ehmie's operational leadership strengthens our ability to scale responsibly while maintaining the highest standards of ethical recruitment and regulatory precision." Post this

Throughout her career, she has overseen cross-functional teams supporting end-to-end nurse mobility programs, from recruitment and immigration processing through licensure and final placement. She previously led large immigration teams within a major healthcare staffing organization and established scalable operational frameworks to enhance compliance control and process consistency.

Most recently, Ehmie directed the establishment and expansion of Philippine-based operations for a U.S. staffing organization, implementing legal compliance structures, strengthening vendor partnerships, and optimizing workflows to support sustainable nurse pipelines aligned with U.S. workforce demand.

Andrew Moreton, CEO of Conexus MedStaff, commented: "Healthcare partners rely on us to deliver structured, compliant, and predictable international workforce programs. Ehmie's operational leadership strengthens our ability to scale responsibly while maintaining the highest standards of ethical recruitment and regulatory precision."

In her new role, Ehmie will oversee international operational functions across key sourcing regions, aligning immigration, credentialing, English-language support, NCLEX preparation, and deployment teams under a unified strategy to enhance consistency, transparency, and long-term workforce stability.

Vasco Lopes Da Silva, EVP International Operations, emphasized the strategic importance of the appointment: "International nurse recruitment is complex, and success depends on aligning immigration, licensing, credentialing, and deployment with our healthcare clients' needs. Ehmie brings deep experience in integrating these functions into a single, accountable operational framework. Her leadership strengthens how we deliver consistent, high-quality outcomes for both healthcare providers and the nurses we support."

Her appointment reflects Conexus MedStaff's continued focus on building scalable infrastructure to support ethical, long-term international recruitment programs for hospitals and long-term care providers nationwide.

Ehmie added: "International nurse recruitment requires disciplined systems and a deep respect for the professionals and healthcare partners we serve. Conexus has built a strong reputation for ethical recruitment and structured workforce delivery. I'm proud to contribute to strengthening the operational foundation that supports both nurses and U.S. healthcare providers."

Conexus MedStaff operates an international staffing model providing end-to-end support, including international sourcing, licensure preparation, immigration sponsorship, onboarding, and ongoing pastoral care. The company partners with healthcare organizations across the United States, with particular focus on systems seeking sustainable workforce strategies beyond short-term staffing solutions.

About Conexus MedStaff

Conexus MedStaff creates opportunities for people internationally that will have a generational impact. The company partners with U.S. healthcare organizations to deliver ethical, end-to-end international healthcare workforce solutions, supporting professionals through licensure, immigration, relocation, and long-term career development.

Note to editors

Conexus Medstaff is dedicated to helping skilled international and U.S.-registered nurses, as well as international and U.S. graduates already in the U.S., achieve their dream of working in the U.S. Their experienced team is committed to ethical, best-practice nursing by improving the work lives of candidates and clients. Conexus is one of the leading international nurse recruitment agencies in the USA.

Media Contact

Liesel Sonnekus, Marmalade Marketing, 44 (0)161 879 5806, [email protected]

SOURCE Conexus MedStaff