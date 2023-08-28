Conference Attendees to Tour Homes Being Rebuilt in Boulder County Area Devastated by the Marshall Fire

Newly announced workshops and buildings tour will provide new opportunities for Passive House understanding during the Passive House Network Conference in Denver on October 2-6.

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Passive House Network announced a post-conference tour to visit six single-family Passive House homes in the process of being constructed as part of the 2023 Passive House Network Conference. Part of the Marshall Fire rebuilding efforts, each home is in a different phase of construction, utilizing diverse construction assembly methods to hit the benchmarks for Passive House performance. The tour also includes a stop at the Alpen window factory, where Passive House windows are manufactured.

The tour will provide a unique learning opportunity for builders, designers, and policymakers to see Passive House in action. "This is the first time, anywhere in the world, that we can see a direct result of a policy that incentivizes durable and healthy Passive House construction in a neighborhood of families that have been impacted by an extreme climate event," said Mariana Pickering, co-founder and CEO of Emu Passive, who organized the tour. "Walking through these sites will help other construction professionals see how achievable Passive House really is, and how great the impact can be."

In addition to the tour, the Passive House Network is featuring six pre-conference workshops that focus on special topics related to Passive House learning and implementation. These workshops will include presentations on government incentive programs, heat pumps, and multifamily building construction, providing attendees with additional time to ask questions, make connections, and broaden their Passive House network.

One such workshop addresses a closely related industry transformation underway; off-site workflow integration. "With the new code guidelines and current accessibility to advanced Building Information Modeling, prefabrication is more accessible to one-off and custom construction than ever before," said Edie Dillman, CEO of B.Public Prefab, who is hosting a workshop. "Prefabrication is perhaps our single greatest tool in addressing the labor shortages and cost volatility that the residential building sector faces."

The 2023 Passive House Conference will be held online on September 28 and online and in person in Denver on October 4-5.

For more information on the conference, visit https://phnconference.org or email [email protected].

About PHN:

The Passive House Network (PHN), formerly known as NAPHN, is a 501(c)3 that provides Passive House high-performance building education and resources to professionals across the U.S. that transform how they think and work with buildings. PHN provides professionals a complete skill set to reliably produce new and renovated buildings that use dramatically less energy for effective and affordable climate action. https://naphnetwork.org/

About Passive House:

Passive House is an international building standard and methodology, applicable to buildings of all kinds from office buildings to hospitals, new-build and renovations, that results in a dramatic drop in operational energy use, and more comfortable and healthy occupants - meant to aggressively mitigate our climate crisis while providing resilient adaptation.

The Passive House Standard was developed by the Passive House Institute (PHI), an independent scientific research organization, located in Darmstadt, Germany, and includes specific requirements for energy use and comfort of occupants. The Passive House Standard is being successfully applied to thousands of buildings and millions of square feet around the world, from Boston to Beijing.

The Passive House methodology starts with reducing cooling, dehumidification, and heating loads by focusing, not on gadgets and active technology, but instead on fully integrated durable passive building components, such as proper continuous thermal-bridge-free insulation, continuous airtightness, high-performance windows and doors, and ventilation that includes a high-efficiency heat/energy recovery core, carefully calculated, and all integrated with the entire architectural process of design and construction. http://www.passivehouse.com http://www.passipedia.org

The International Passive House Association is a membership, communications, and global community-building arm of the Passive House Institute with over 30 affiliated regional Passive House organizations around the world. https://passivehouse-international.org/

