Confetti Named No. 124 on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

"We are thrilled and deeply honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 list," said Lee Rubin, Founder and CEO of Confetti. "This acknowledgment is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our entire team. It underscores our commitment to revolutionizing company culture and fostering meaningful connections between remote teams, and we're so glad it's bringing value to organizations across the world."

Confetti's unique platform offers a variety of virtual and hybrid team-building events, designed to engage employees, build camaraderie, and strengthen company culture in the remote and hybrid work environment. By providing an easy-to-use way to plan unique virtual events within minutes, Confetti has become a go-to resource for businesses seeking to enhance their teams' morale and cohesion.

"Being recognized among the nation's fastest-growing companies is a humbling experience," added Rubin. "We'll continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients as we continue to grow and evolve."

With its dedication to excellence and customer experience, Confetti has achieved impressive growth over the past years. This accomplishment on the Inc. 5000 list is a reflection of the company's unwavering commitment to improving company culture and empowering remote teams to thrive.

About Confetti: Confetti is a leading HR solution that offers virtual team-building events to improve company culture and foster stronger connections among remote teams. With an array of engaging and interactive activities, Confetti's platform provides organizations with the tools they need to enhance employee morale and productivity in a remote work environment.

