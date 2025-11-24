Confetti Playbook Launches New Suite of Solutions Designed to Help Women Streamline the Demands of Holiday Season and Year Round Celebrations

It doesn't matter whether you've started planning early in the season or later, the goals are the same, creating a fun and meaningful holiday season --Pam Jameson Post this

"As we approach the end of the year, this peaks with a crescendo of festivities before the calendar flips to a new year, where this cycle begins again. But it doesn't have to be like this, not during the holidays or any time of year," said Jameson.

Founded at the intersection where strategy meets celebration, Confetti Playbook is based on a shift in perspective from reactive to intentional. According to Jameson, most holidays and celebrations aren't surprises unless we plan them that way, so the way we prepare for them shouldn't be either. The foundation of The Confetti PlaybookTM is the signature 4-Step Confetti MethodTM, where women are guided to define a family style guide that reflects their values and preferences, and ultimately serves as a filter for decision-making to curate celebrations.

Knowing moms appreciate focused, bingeable content they can consume on the go, the Confetti Roadmap Podcast was launched to meet them where they are. Each episode delivers actionable tools combined with relatable mom life anecdotes and subtle humor to illustrate tactics and entertain listeners. The goal for each episode is to inspire listeners to shift from feeling stressed and busy about celebrations to taking intentional steps towards calm and confidence, steps that, as we say, come from Being Confetti Ready.

Hosted by Jameson, the most recent episode is part three of the series "Melting the Holiday Snowball of Overwhelm". The series dives into the 10 core elements of holiday planning by providing a path through the most demanding aspects of the season from Thanksgiving to Christmas. The content is available for streaming on Apple, Spotify and Amazon.

A special offering, Confetti Roadmap Holiday Edition, is a more in-depth planning guide and audio course delivered as a private podcast. It is a series of five bingeable episodes with a running time of 40 minutes. Listeners are guided through the 4-step Confetti Method to help them develop a streamlined plan for their holidays where they can create a legacy of traditions and memories for their families. It is available to purchase for $47 at confettiplaybook.com with links to download and stream through your favorite podcast sites.

For women looking for a personalized plan and accountability partner this holiday, Confetti Playbook offers limited spots for 1:1 strategy sessions. Decide what matters most, design a season to reflect your style and receive weekly priorities so you know where to start and follow through with ease. The package includes 2 coaching sessions, a master plan, and weekly priorities along with asynchronous coaching support for real-life pivots.

Confetti Playbook's real genius goes beyond defining the party details, it comes from taking an elevated perspective on how we see and define the celebrations of our lives. When women recognize the synergy across events, they gain clarity and confidence in how they lead their family's calendar of celebrations.

"It doesn't matter whether you've started planning early in the season or later, the goals are the same, creating a fun and meaningful holiday season. But without a strategy, either timeline can quickly feel overwhelming," said Jameson.

About Confetti Playbook

Confetti Playbook was founded by Pam Jameson, a Celebration Strategist, Podcaster, Course Creator, Founder of The Confetti Playbook MethodTM, and mom to 3 boys. With a background in advertising and marketing, Pam thrives on the challenges that come with developing a creative brand strategy. What she didn't anticipate was the continuous number of celebrations populating her family's calendar and the frenzied pace of trying to keep up with the demands of it all. That was the very spark that led to creating The Confetti Playbook MethodTM to help women enjoy a simplified way to approach the events and celebrations of their lives. Visit https://www.confettiplaybook.com/ for more information and follow on Instagram at @confettiplaybook.

Media Contact

Kathy Berardi, Confetti Playbook, 1 6786444122, [email protected], https://www.confettiplaybook.com/

SOURCE Confetti Playbook