ConfiDENT Dental Wins 2024 Best of North Atlanta Oral Surgery Award and Runner-Up in Dentistry

This prestigious recognition comes from Appen Media's Best of North Atlanta contest, where winners are chosen by the public.
ALPHARETTA, Ga. , Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConfiDENT Dental is proud to announce that it has been voted the Best Oral Surgery and the First Runner-Up in Dentistry in North Atlanta for 2024. The team at ConfiDENT Dental extends their heartfelt thanks to everyone who voted and continues to place their trust in their care. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering support of the incredible community, the dedication of the phenomenal team and the expertise of the highly skilled dentists. Appen Media's Best of North Atlanta annual contest allows the community to nominate businesses across various categories, including Food & Beverage, Retail, Recreation, Medical, Services, and People & Community. Following the nomination period, readers have a one-month window to vote.
A one-stop shop for all dental needs, ConfiDENT Dental is led by three outstanding dentists committed to providing the highest quality of care, Dr. Cesar Tapia, MICOI, MAAIP, Dr. Humam Salahieh and Dr. Alejandra Franco. Their services include routine cleanings, fillings, same-day crowns and onlays, extractions (including wisdom teeth), braces (both clear aligners and traditional), dental implants, full mouth restorations, Botox for TMJ, LANAP (a minimally invasive laser osseous surgery that helps preserve natural teeth and offers optimal results) and more. With two convenient locations in Alpharetta and Cumming, ConfiDENT Dental is proud to serve the North Atlanta community and remains committed to providing exceptional outcomes and personalized care to its patients.
"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from Appen Media. It reflects our commitment to excellence and the trust our patients place in us," says Dr. Cesar Tapia.
More about ConfiDENT Dental:
When it comes to protecting, restoring, or enhancing your oral health, ConfiDENT offers patients the best that modern dentistry can offer. From a full line of preventive dental treatments to laser gum disease therapy, cosmetic dentistry, clear aligners and dental implants, the team helps patients of all ages achieve the smile they were meant to have. For urgent dental concerns that just can't wait, they also offer emergency dental care. At ConfiDENT, a beautiful and functional smile is always within reach. To learn more about the practice's dental services, please visit https://confidentsmiles4u.com, or contact the Alpharetta (770-772-0994) or Cumming (770-406-8264) locations.
Media Contact
Allison January, ConfiDENT Dental, (770) 772-0994, [email protected], https://confidentsmiles4u.com/
