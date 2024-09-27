ConfiDENT Dental Wins 2024 Best of North Atlanta Oral Surgery Award and Runner-Up in Dentistry

This prestigious recognition comes from Appen Media's Best of North Atlanta contest, where winners are chosen by the public.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. , Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConfiDENT Dental is proud to announce that it has been voted the Best Oral Surgery and the First Runner-Up in Dentistry in North Atlanta for 2024. The team at ConfiDENT Dental extends their heartfelt thanks to everyone who voted and continues to place their trust in their care. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering support of the incredible community, the dedication of the phenomenal team and the expertise of the highly skilled dentists. Appen Media's Best of North Atlanta annual contest allows the community to nominate businesses across various categories, including Food & Beverage, Retail, Recreation, Medical, Services, and People & Community. Following the nomination period, readers have a one-month window to vote.