Confirming Dr. Baolin Wu's I-Ching Predictions: The Second Assassination Attempt

Local I-Ching and qi gong master Dr. Baolin Wu has been making predictions on elections for the past 20 years. These results have been public overseas, but he is now coming forth to show the world the mysterious capacity of the I-Ching to predict the future.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Baolin Wu, leader of the Nei Jing/I-Ching Academy, has confirmed a significant prediction related to the political climate in the United States. Following the first assassination attempt on Donald Trump in July, Dr. Wu accurately forecasted that September would bring further "big events" surrounding the election, including a second assassination attempt that has now come to pass.

In an article published last month, Dr. Wu's I-Ching predictions for this year were outlined, drawing attention to his unique ability to interpret ancient methodologies for contemporary events. While Dr. Wu's unique I-Ching/Nei Jing academy focuses on the true nature of reality rather than political discourse, the insights derived from the I-Ching have proven relevant to current societal issues.

Dr. Wu's predictions were based on the interpretation of I-Ching trigrams during a reading conducted in late 2023, which he shared publicly in a class on March 10, 2024. And his September predictions were documented in the following article published by myself back in July.

Article Below… https://austinmuhs.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/146672985?referrer=%2Fpublish%2Fposts.

He noted that the thunder trigram represented the gunshot, while the earthquake trigram symbolized the recent seismic events in Los Angeles.

"The I-Ching is not merely an ancient text; it is a profound science that offers insights into the ebb and flow of reality,"

Additionally, Dr. Wu predicted that September would witness further significant incidents, and alongside the assassination attempts, Joe Biden's recent announcement to withdraw from the race has underscored the unprecedented nature of this election cycle. Dr. Wu had previously characterized this election as "the most brutal in US history."

The recent qi gong class held at Dr. Wu's office in Santa Monica; also highlighted the prediction of lower interest rates, which has materialized, showcasing the interconnectedness of financial and political landscapes.

Dr. Wu's expertise is rooted in a rich history of I-Ching calculations dating back over a thousand years. His previous predictions have accurately anticipated outcomes in various elections, including Bush vs. Gore and multiple Taiwanese elections. In terms of Chinese culture and tradition; the I-Ching's legacy is unmatched in terms of it's predictive capacities.

Dr. Wu foresaw these events more than a year in advance; thereby showcasing the true gift that the legacy of the I-Ching has brought to the world. We cannot ever underestimate the fact that modern science has a hard time explaining the mysterious I-Ching and it's ability to use mathematical formula to peer into the future.

While it may not seem scientific; the I-Ching proves that there are still some many more unexplained mysteries; right underneath our noses.

