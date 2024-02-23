Confiscated Tiger Cub Brought to Oakland Zoo for Long-Term Rehabilitation and Care

Seeing this young tiger enduring such obvious suffering is extremely difficult…no animal should experience life in this way. We are grateful to serve in a role that gives her hope for brighter days ahead. Post this

Due to the ongoing legal case, the Zoo cannot provide specifics on her history before entering their care. When she fully heals and is cleared, she will move to a permanent home at a licensed facility specializing in big cat care.

Oakland Zoo supported the federal Big Cat Public Safety Act (BCPSA). This legislature's passing in December 2022 banned private ownership and public contact with big cats and imposed new restrictions on their commerce, breeding, possession, and use. BCPSA helps put an end to businesses that practice 'cub petting' for profit, as exemplified on the popular show "Tiger King." Big cats don't receive appropriate care for their wellbeing in unaccredited facilities. Oakland Zoo underwent a thorough review by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to obtain accreditation. The Zoo has been an accredited AZA member since 1988 and continues to meet ever-increasing animal care and welfare standards, veterinary programs, conservation, education, and safety. With their expertise, knowledge, and exemplary standards of care, Oakland Zoo is equipped to execute the rehabilitation this rescued female tiger needs to begin her long journey to recovery.

Oakland Zoo is Taking Action to promote responsible pet ownership and to rescue and re-home improperly owned animals. To learn more about their efforts, go to oaklandzoo.org/animalwellbeing. To support Oakland Zoo's efforts to rescue and rehabilitate animals in need, please donate at oaklandzoo.org/supportanimals.

ABOUT OAKLAND ZOO AND THE CONSERVATION SOCIETY OF CALIFORNIA:

Oakland Zoo, home to more than 850 native and exotic animals, is managed by the Conservation Society of California (CSC); a non-profit organization leading an informed and inspired community in Taking Action for Wildlife locally and globally. With over 25 conservation partners and projects worldwide, the CSC is committed to conservation-based education and saving species and their habitats in the wild. Oakland Zoo is dedicated to the humane treatment of animals and is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the national organization that sets the highest standards for animal welfare for zoos and aquariums.

