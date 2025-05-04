Confiz and Annata Collaborate to Advance Automotive and Equipment Digital Transformation Across MEA

Confiz, a global Microsoft Solutions Partner, is pleased to announce its partnership with Annata, a global transformation solutions partner for the automotive, trucks & buses, and equipment industries.

DUBAI, UAE, May 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dubai, 05 May, Monday, 2025 Confiz, a global Microsoft Solutions Partner, is pleased to announce its partnership with Annata, a global transformation solutions partner for the automotive, trucks & buses, and equipment industries. This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to customers.

This partnership brings together A365, Annata's cloud-based solution with Confiz's strong engineering and implementation capabilities.

With teams of certified technical and functional consultants spread across seven global delivery centers, Confiz is ready to help customers adopt, scale, and realize the full potential of A365 across the entire automotive, trucks & buses, and equipment value chain value chain.

Building on a successful history of collaboration across the MEA region, we're now formalizing our alliance with Annata to deliver tailored, end-to-end solutions that meet the unique and evolving needs of the automotive and equipment industries.

Through this partnership, Annata gains a reliable implementation partner with strong regional expertise, while we strengthen our industry offerings with a purpose-built solution tailored to the unique operational needs of the automotive and equipment sectors.

A365 is an end-to-end, industry-specific solution that streamlines operations across the entire value chain, from pre-sales to after-sales. It combines Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Dealer Management System (DMS) capabilities into one unified platform, with flexible, modular options that let businesses adopt what they need, when they need it. With built-in AI and industry best practices, A365 helps businesses optimize performance and scale efficiently.

Created by industry experts with decades of hands-on experience in the automotive, trucks & buses, and equipment industries, A365 reflects a deep understanding of the challenges within these sectors. It's built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure, Copilot, Power Platform, and Dataverse, offering seamless integration, robust security, and intuitive self-service. As an evergreen, future-proof solution, A365 evolves continuously to meet changing industry demands, helping businesses stay agile, competitive, and ready for what's next.

"Our partnership with Confiz will enhance our ability to support businesses in the MEA region with tailored, industry-specific capabilities," said Magnus Norddahl, CEO of Annata. "Together, we're helping businesses power possibilities with an evergreen solution that will streamline their operations across the value chain, adapt to market changes, improve bottom line, and thrive in a competitive landscape."

Confiz is a global Microsoft Solutions Partner and a FastTrack Ready Partner with over 18 years of experience in delivering end-to-end Dynamics 365 ERP and CRM implementations. In addition to its implementation expertise, Confiz offers a comprehensive suite of services including cloud enablement, managed services, data and AI solutions, and custom application development. With a strong focus on business outcomes, Confiz empowers organizations across industries to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and scale with confidence.

"We're excited to take the next step with Annata," said Hashim A. Zulfiqar, Managing Director EMEA at Confiz. "As we expand further into Saudi Arabia and the wider MEA market, this partnership allows us to deliver industry-proven solutions at scale."

"By aligning with Annata, we've been able to accelerate value delivery for our clients," said Ahsan Fayyaz, Senior Vice President of Professional Services at Confiz. "Together, we're enabling automotive businesses to modernize operations and respond faster to market changes."

About Confiz

Confiz is a global technology solutions and consulting company that empowers forward-thinking enterprises, including Fortune 100 companies, to strengthen and transform their digital core. Our expertise spans Dynamics 365 ERP & CRM, Managed Cloud Services, Bespoke Software Development, Data & Enterprise AI, and Microsoft Power Platform services.

With 18+ years of experience and a team of 700+ experts, we are recognized for our commitment to innovation, industry expertise, and a global outlook. Operating across the NA, EU, GCC, ANZ, and APAC and backed by 7 Development Centers globally, we drive business growth through cutting-edge solutions, enabling our clients worldwide to build a better future - today and tomorrow.

For media inquiries, please reach out to:

Name: Umair Khan

Email: [email protected]

About Annata

Annata is an end-to-end software solution provider, specializing in meeting the needs of the automotive, trucks & buses, and equipment industries. With A365, the all-in-one cloud-based software solution running on Microsoft technologies, customers will get a full digital integration that transforms existing business processes to power new possibilities.

For more information about Annata, please visit annata.net

For media inquiries, please reach out to:

Name: Elva Guðrún Guðjónsdóttir

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Mahnam Khan, Confiz, 971 050 859 8906, [email protected], www.confiz.com

SOURCE Confiz