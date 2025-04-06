Confiz Earns Microsoft FastTrack Partner Status, Enhancing Digital Transformation for Enterprises

Confiz, a Microsoft Solutions Partner, has earned FastTrack Partner status. This recognition showcases its expertise in accelerating global enterprise cloud adoption and digital transformation, with a strong focus on the Saudi region. It grants Confiz direct access to Microsoft engineers, best practices, and architectural guidance, enabling faster, more efficient migrations and AI-driven solutions. With over 250 certified consultants and Microsoft MVPs, Confiz leverages FastTrack's comprehensive framework to enhance operational efficiency, reduce deployment risks, and deliver continuous optimization for its clients. This achievement strengthens Confiz's Microsoft ecosystem expertise, ensuring seamless adoption, scaling, and maximization of cloud investments.

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Confiz, a trusted Microsoft Solutions Partner, has been recognized as a Microsoft FastTrack Partner, reaffirming its commitment to accelerating enterprise cloud adoption and digital transformation for its clients worldwide. As a leading provider of Microsoft BizApps solutions, this deep collaboration with Microsoft, achieved by expanding into the Saudi region, enables Confiz to deliver expert consulting and cutting-edge cloud solutions, empowering businesses to modernize, migrate, and embrace AI-driven transformation.

What FastTrack Status Means for Confiz Clients?

Earning Microsoft FastTrack Partner status is a testament to Confiz's expertise in delivering successful cloud deployments. This accreditation grants direct access to Microsoft engineers, best practices, and architectural guidance, ensuring faster, more efficient migrations for our customers in the Saudi region.

With FastTrack Program support, Confiz clients gain access to:

Microsoft Engineering Expertise: Direct collaboration with Microsoft engineers for technical troubleshooting and optimized solution architecture.

Proven Implementation Strategies: Microsoft-recommended methodologies to accelerate cloud adoption and reduce deployment risks.

Comprehensive Migration and Adoption Support: Access to tools, training, and change management resources at no additional cost.

Continuous Optimization and Innovation: Ongoing product roadmap insights, ensuring businesses stay ahead in their digital transformation journey.

A Strategic Milestone for Confiz

"Being recognized as a FastTrack Portfolio Partner within our second year of expanding into the Saudi market is a huge achievement. It reflects our commitment to excellence, as our Centers of Excellence collaborate closely with FastTrack to bring proactive architectural and product guidance to all our Dynamics 365 projects," said Hashim Ali Zulfiqar, Managing Director EMEA, Confiz.

Ahsan Fayyaz, Senior VP of Professional Services at Confiz, added, "FastTrack for Dynamics 365 has been instrumental in accelerating our customers' digital transformation journeys, offering expert guidance, best practices, and direct access to Microsoft's engineering and SME teams. By integrating Success by Design principles and expert-led implementation support, we ensure seamless adoption and successful outcomes, empowering our customers to achieve their business goals confidently."

Ahmad Youness, Director of Business Growth at Confiz – EMEA, emphasized, "Achieving FastTrack Partner status is a significant milestone for us. It enhances our ability to deliver accelerated cloud migrations, optimized deployments, and long-term value for our clients."

As a FastTrack Partner, Confiz continues strengthening its Microsoft ecosystem expertise, enabling businesses to seamlessly adopt, scale, and maximize the value of their Microsoft cloud investments.

About Confiz

Confiz is a global technology solutions and consulting company that empowers forward-thinking enterprises, including Fortune 100 companies, to strengthen and transform their digital core. Our expertise spans Dynamics 365 ERP & CRM, Managed Cloud Services, Bespoke Software Development, Data & Enterprise AI, and Microsoft Power Platform services.

With 18+ years of experience and a team of 700+ experts, we are recognized for our commitment to innovation, industry expertise, and a global outlook. Operating across the NA, EU, GCC, ANZ, and APAC and backed by 7 Development Centers globally, we drive business growth through cutting-edge solutions, enabling our clients worldwide to build a better future - today and tomorrow.

Media Contact

Umair Khan, Confiz, 1 (425) 365 0857, [email protected], https://confiz.com/

SOURCE Confiz