Confiz Expands Global Footprint in Latin America, Accelerating Clients' Growth Through Experience

Costa Rica becomes the third-largest hub for Confiz as the company ramps up hiring across LATAM.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Confiz, a global technology consulting firm trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, has expanded its footprint into Latin America by launching "Consultfiz LATAM" in Costa Rica and Mexico. This strategic move strengthens Confiz's nearshore delivery capabilities and reinforces its customer-centric service model. Within just a few months, LATAM has emerged as Confiz's third-largest hub by headcount, following North America and APAC, highlighting the region's growing significance in the company's global growth strategy.

Leading this expansion is Talha Rana, GM – LATAM, a seasoned leader who has been with Confiz for over a decade, bringing deep expertise in delivering digital transformation programs for global enterprises."Consultfiz LATAM allows us to serve North American customers in their time zone and neighbourhood," said Talha. "Latin America is a key market and one of our growth regions for 2025. We're investing in building strong regional operations and tapping into a highly skilled, innovation-driven talent pool."

"It's truly remarkable what can be achieved with exceptional talent and capabilities from across the globe," said Ali Zaman, GM Enterprise Business Americas at Confiz. "Our expansion into LATAM has strengthened our operational resilience and introduced new perspectives that fuel our innovation goals across our global footprint."

Consultfiz LATAM currently has 200+ open positions across Costa Rica and Mexico, offering professionals an opportunity to work on impactful projects for some of the most iconic North American brands.

Our expansion into LATAM allows us to bring this expertise closer to our North American clients while tapping into a highly skilled, fast-growing talent pool in the region," said H. Rehman Qamar, Senior Director, Professional Services. Latin America's growing reputation as a global IT hub, its high quality of human capital, open & vibrant culture, and strong infrastructure make it an ideal destination for nearshoring and global service delivery.

About Confiz:

A global technology solutions and consulting company that empowers forward-thinking enterprises, including Fortune 100 companies, to strengthen and transform their digital core. Our expertise spans Data & Enterprise AI, Microsoft Business Applications, Cloud Services, Mobility, Security, and Bespoke Software Development.

With 19+ years of experience and a global workforce, Confiz is recognized for its commitment to innovation, industry expertise, and a global delivery mindset. Operating across North America, Europe, GCC, ANZ, APAC, and now LATAM, and backed by 8 Development Centers worldwide, we drive business growth through technology, helping our clients build a better future today and tomorrow.

