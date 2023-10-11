Confluent Health Announces Annual Team Leader of the Year Award Recipient

"We are immensely proud of Lauren for receiving the prestigious Team Leader of the Year Award. Her dedication to clinic growth and her unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in our success." - Michael Pappas, CEO Pappas OPT Tweet this

Pappas OPT's CEO, Michael Pappas, PT, DPT expressed great pride in Lauran Weil, stating, "We are immensely proud of Lauren for receiving the prestigious Team Leader of the Year Award. Her dedication to clinic growth and her unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in our success."

The Rhode Island-based physical therapy group has flourished under Weil's leadership, experiencing EBITDA growth even during the pandemic, nearly doubling the clinic size, and increasing the number full-time clinical employees. In addition to clinic size and job opportunities, the clinic is experiencing double-digit increases in the number of new visits and number of new patients, demonstrating the power of the Core 4 (news impacts, impacts, intensity of visit, and cancel / no show rate) in outpatient clinics.

"Lauren embodies the values and spirit of both Pappas OPT and Confluent Health," continued Pappas, "and we congratulate her on this well-deserved honor."

Confluent Health's CEO, Kristi Henderson, DNP, FAAN, also commended Weil's outstanding leadership, saying, "Lauren Weil's exceptional leadership, dedication to her team, and outstanding clinical skills exemplify the qualities we celebrate with the Team Leader of the Year Award. She sets a high standard for clinical excellence and embodies the spirit of Confluent Health's mission to transform healthcare, Congratulations to Lauren on this remarkable achievement."

Lauren Weil's accomplishments and dedication to her profession make her a true role model within the healthcare industry. Confluent Health is honored to recognize her as the 2023 Team Leader of the Year.

About Pappas OPT Physical, Sports and Hand Therapy

Pappas | OPT Physical, Sports and Hand Therapy (POPT) is a Rhode Island-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, POPT positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit pappasopt.com, or find them on Facebook at @pappaspt or @optphysicaltherapy.

About Confluent Health

Confluent Health is a family of physical and occupational therapy companies. We are transforming healthcare by strengthening private practices, developing highly effective clinicians, innovating new services and technology to improve the quality of care for patients, and lowering costs via more effective treatment, workplace wellness, and injury prevention. For more information, visit goconfluent.com or find us on Facebook at @confluenthealth.

