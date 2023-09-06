Confluent Health Announces Finalists for Annual Team Leader of the Year Award

We are thrilled to recognize these five outstanding leaders...their dedication to our organization's mission and their genuine care for both our patients and team members is truly inspiring. -Dr. Kristi Henderson, CEO of Confluent Health Tweet this

A selection committee evaluated 20 esteemed nominees through a rigorous evaluation criterion, ultimately naming five Team Leader of the Year Award finalists:

"We are thrilled to recognize these five outstanding leaders as our distinguished finalists for the Team Leader of the Year Award," said CEO of Confluent Health, Dr. Kristi Henderson, DNP, FAAN. "Their dedication to our organization's mission and their genuine care for both our patients and team members is truly inspiring. Each one of them epitomizes the values we hold ourselves to at Confluent Health."

The winner of the Team Leader of the Year Award will be announced on the evening of Saturday, September 23rd during the organization's annual Team Leaders Conference taking place in Austin, Texas.

What is the Team Leader of the Year Awards: Confluent Health's Team Leader of the Year Award is our most prestigious award given annually at the Team Leaders Conference. The award is given to an exceptional team leader, specifically a clinic director, who has displayed extraordinary leadership skills, dedication to team and clinic growth, operational excellence and a passion for fostering an inclusive and thriving team environment during their tenure with the organization.

What are the Criteria for the Team Leader of the Year Awards: Nominees of the Team Leader of the Year Award are submitted by Confluent Health partner company leadership, with each partner company allowed to nominate one candidate. The selection committee then reviews all nominations through a blinded process, redacting all names, genders and identifying information from the submission forms.

What is the Team Leader Conference: Confluent Health's Team Leaders Conference is a celebration of our clinical visionaries, change-makers and leaders who demonstrate remarkable leadership and dedication. This year's conference will be held in Austin, Texas with electrifying speakers, plenty of surprises and the anticipated Team Leader of the Years Awards!

