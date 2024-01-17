Confusion Surrounding Abortion Access Remains High Among Young People

"With more than six million visits to AbortionFinder.Org after the Dobbs decision, it is clear that people need and are actively seeking trustworthy resources on abortion care," said Power to Decide CEO, Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley, MD, MPH. Post this

"Even before the overturn of Roe v. Wade, immense barriers to abortion care disproportionately harmed young people, people of color, those in rural areas and people with low incomes. The Dobbs decision that overturned Roe has created an even more dire abortion access landscape. Across the country, many people are unsure where they can go to access abortion care, potentially worsening health outcomes as people navigate various state bans and restrictions," said Power to Decide CEO, Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley, MD, MPH.

In 2020, Power to Decide launched AbortionFinder, a comprehensive directory of trusted, verified abortion providers and assistance resources in the United States. Since its launch, AbortionFinder has had 8.25M visits, of which 6.5M (over three-quarters) have accrued since the Dobbs decision.

"With more than six million visits to AbortionFinder after the Dobbs decision, it is clear that people need and are actively seeking trustworthy resources on abortion care. As attacks on abortion care continue, we remain committed to ensuring that people have accurate information about abortion options so they can make informed decisions and access the care they need," continued Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley, MD, MPH.

AbortionFinder helps people identify appropriate providers based on gestational age, the next available appointment near them and funds or other support to help pay for and get to their abortion appointment. AbortionFinder is regularly updated as state laws and service provision change and provides medically accurate information about abortion options, with detailed state-by-state guides available in both English and Spanish.

This survey was conducted by Power to Decide using Ipsos probability-based online panel, KnowledgePanel. Data were collected from September 29, 2023 – October 6, 2023 among individuals 15 to 29 years of age, assigned female at birth. A total of 1,150 surveys were completed with a margin of error for total respondents of +/- 3.5 percentage points adjusted for design effect, at the 95% confidence level.

Power to Decide is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works to advance sexual and reproductive well-being for all by providing trusted information, expanding access to quality services, and catalyzing culture change.

