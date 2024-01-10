Conga Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Life Sciences Competency Status

Earning this status will enable Conga to help more life sciences clients manage digital transformations and automate business processes to deliver higher-quality experiences for their internal stakeholders and external patients, providers and payers. Post this

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Conga enables life sciences companies to improve operational efficiency, business agility, and patient experiences, all while managing the challenges of delivering healthcare. Through its life sciences solutions, Conga helps medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers effectively navigate the changing dynamics of the life sciences sector and rethink their operations by streamlining processes, reducing costs, and improving patient communication.

Conga's Executive Advisory Board consists of leading healthcare and life sciences customers who help guide product direction and improvements, offering direct customer feedback when developing products to help prove Conga's competency in the field. With an extensive focus and commitment to the unique needs of the Life Sciences industry, Conga supports its customers ultimately delivering better patient outcomes across the care spectrum.

"Conga is proud to achieve the AWS Life Sciences Competency designation and help organizations drive innovation in life sciences," said Thomas Cowen, Head of Vertical Strategy – Healthcare and Life Sciences at Conga. "The Life Sciences industry faces significant challenges when it comes to the complexities of the healthcare system and many companies seek solutions that create a central workflow that drives efficiencies for better patient outcomes. Conga's customers utilize these solutions to assist our customers in bringing breakthrough specialty medicines and devices to patients and providers. Earning this status will enable Conga to help more life sciences clients manage digital transformations and automate business processes to deliver higher-quality experiences for their internal stakeholders and external patients, providers and payers."

The AWS Life Sciences Competency designation builds on Conga achieving AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status and availability to purchase in AWS Marketplace, which was announced earlier this year. Many of Conga's trusted solutions are built on AWS, including the entire Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud, enabling more customers to leverage Conga's power to drive predictable revenue by aligning processes, teams, and technology under a unified data model.

For more details on how Conga helps companies reduce the complexities of life sciences, visit conga.com/life-sciences-industry-aws.

About Conga

Conga crushes complexity in an increasingly complex world. With our Revenue Lifecycle Management solution, we transform each company's unique complexities for order configuration, execution, fulfillment, and contract renewal processes with a unified data model that adapts to ever-changing business requirements and aligns the understanding and efforts of every team. Our approach is grounded in the Conga Way, a framework of entrepreneurial spirit and achieving together to champion our 11,000+ customers. We're committed to our customers and to removing complexity in an increasingly complex world. Our solutions quickly adapt to changing business models so you can normalize your revenue management processes.

Conga has global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @congahq.

Media Contact

Addie Reed, Conga, 1 312-766-5515, [email protected], www.conga.com

SOURCE Conga