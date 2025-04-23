Conga Announces Keynote Speakers and Agenda Details for Conga Connect 2025, the Industry-Leading Annual Event Focused on Revenue Lifecycle Management

Registration open for conference, to take place May 5-7 in Orlando, Florida

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conga, the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management (RLM), today announced new keynote speakers, the agenda details and registration for Conga Connect 2025, its annual conference focused on helping businesses of all sizes unlock the latest solutions and trends in RLM to enable them to achieve their full revenue potential. Registration is open for the event which will take place from May 5-7 at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida.

This year's conference will feature keynote speaker Erica Dhawan, an internationally recognized speaker and advisor on 21st-century collaboration, and author of two bestselling books: "Get Big Things Done: The Power of Connectional Intelligence" and "Digital Body Language: How to Build Trust and Connection, No Matter the Distance." She is rated #1 on the Top Women Keynote Speakers List and will share innovative strategies to unlock a team's collective power and build a culture of trust. Jenny Wood will also be a keynote speaker and is a former operations executive at Google. During her 18-year tenure, she founded what became one of the company's largest career programs in history: Own Your Career. Through this program, Jenny has coached tens of thousands of Google employees in nearly 100 countries on leadership and influence.

Attendees will also hear from customer speakers who are successfully leveraging Conga solutions to transform their business processes. This includes Liliana Michelfeit, Product Manager, and Ibrahim Khan, Product Owner at Bosch, a leading global supplier of technologies and services. Liliana and Ibrahim will take the stage to share Bosch's innovative approach to contract management and how Conga CLM has enabled them to unlock their full business potential. The session will guide attendees through the implementation process, along with a discussion on future initiatives and the challenges associated with digitization through Discovery AI.

Conga Connect will offer opportunities to network with peers and develop new skills through hands-on workshops and courses. Attendees will also have the opportunity to:

Join a hands-on training day that deep dives into how to implement, adopt, and optimize Conga's solutions

Hear from industry leaders at companies including Bosch, Greenleaf Trust, Fannie Mae, Nasdaq, Intuitive Surgical, Banner Engineering, and World Wide Technology, on how they are driving change and innovation by partnering with Conga

See the newest product updates and learn how they make work even faster, streamline tasks, and achieve better results with less effort

Connect with industry peers, analysts, and Conga experts at vertical-specific sessions spanning healthcare and life sciences, financial services, and power generation topics

Uncover leading industry trends in revenue management to elevate businesses to the next level, including the Research Director of Worldwide Digital Commerce Strategy from IDC, Heather Hershey

Close out the conference with a reception celebration at Universal CityWalk with performances from a live DJ, reggae band, and more; and enjoy after-hours access to select thrilling attractions at Universal Studios Florida like Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit and Revenge of the Mummy.

"Each year, Conga Connect serves as a powerful platform for attendees to share insights, explore cutting-edge technology, and help organizations transform how they do business," said Chris Bishop, Chief Customer Officer. "As we continue to navigate an evolving and increasingly complex business landscape, this year's agenda is focused on equipping our vibrant Conga community with the strategies and solutions they need to drive agility and growth. I'm excited to engage with our customers, partners, and industry experts as we collaborate and shape the future together."

