Conga Announces Renowned Business Leader and CEO of EXOS, the Performance Coaching Company, Sarah Robb O'Hagan as Featured Keynote for Conga Connect 2024

Robb O'Hagan will join the Connect stage to share insights for becoming the most "extreme" version of yourself by playing to your own unique passions and strengths, and by building highly-collaborative, focused, and successful teams and corporations. Drawing on her decades of experience at some of the world's most influential brands, she shares practical takeaways including how to get comfortable making bold moves and using failures in work or life to come back stronger, how to discover your most competitive playing field, and most importantly, how to tune your own mind and body for best performance in a fast-paced, hybrid work world so you can also empower the kind of teamwork that brings out the best in everyone else.

Attendees can hear from visionaries to witness where inspiration and passion intersect, including Manny Ohonme, the driving force at Samaritan's Feet International, and Tiffani Bova, a dynamic Top 50 Business Thinker and former Growth and Innovation Evangelist at Salesforce.

With access to inspiring general sessions and more than 35 breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, and courses to learn how they can "Reimagine Revenue Management," attendees will also have the opportunity to:

Hear from trailblazers like The Coca-Cola Company, Visa, T-Mobile, Cardinal Health, Siemens, Field Nation, Twilio, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., and HELLA as they dive deep into their captivating customer success stories

Learn about the latest trends in revenue management to take their business to the next level

Meet with Conga experts and partners 1:1 for the latest product demos and solution offerings

"Conga Connect brings together notable thought leaders and industry experts to discuss critical issues impacting the business world alongside attendees who learn about new skills, technology and build community," said Noel Goggin, Chief Executive Officer and Culture Leader at Conga. "We're excited this year to be joined by featured keynote Sarah Robb O'Hagan who is a transformational CEO with a wealth of knowledge to share insights on what it truly takes to be successful in business and in life. We also look forward to welcoming our other amazing speakers and customers who will showcase the breakthrough innovations and strategies they're leveraging to achieve exceptional revenue management."

To register for the event and for more information about Conga Connect, including agenda updates and featured sessions, visit: https://connect.conga.com.

