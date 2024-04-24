Conga Announces Winners of 2024 Inspire Awards at Annual Conga Connect

We are thrilled to once again celebrate our customers' innovative use of Conga's Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions and recognize their commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and industry best practices. Post this

TRANSFORMATION – The Transformation category awards the companies that are leveraging Conga's solutions to drive returns on investment through unique and transformative ways previously unseen.

GE HealthCare – GE HealthCare successfully revamped its quoting and contract lifecycle processes leveraging Conga products, achieving greater standardization, simplification, and an enhanced customer experience while fortifying its business fundamentals.

Thomson Reuters – Using Conga products, Thomson Reuters has transformed its ordering processes and achieved commercial simplification across the enterprise, enabling common workflow and creating a consistent experience for the customer.

EFFICIENCY – The winners of the Efficiency category are companies that seamlessly take numerous tasks and automate them with Conga solutions, allowing their employees to focus on important value-add business activities.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. – Implementing Conga CLM, John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has modernized and optimized its complex contract management processes leading to faster revenue realization and heightened customer satisfaction for the business.

CoreLogic – Utilizing Conga solutions has enabled CoreLogic to automate and standardize its contract management to reduce overall cycle time, while also improving its data clean up efforts through mass updates in just a few weeks.

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE – The Customer Experience category recognizes companies that are using Conga's solutions to provide a simple, helpful, and caring experience that separates them from their peers.

ENGIE – Implementing Conga solutions helps ENGIE support customers in simplifying and accelerating processes, which has positively impacted customer acquisition and contact validation.

FORVIA HELLA – With Conga, FORVIA HELLA has improved accuracy and efficiency of quotes and contracts, making them a better partner to their customers who need fast and agile processes in all aspects of business.

COMMUNITY – The Conga Community Champion of the Year award selects one individual as the Conga Community user who is a walking encyclopedia of Conga knowledge on a journey to support their peers in the pursuit of understanding, troubleshooting, and growing the use of Conga solutions.

Heidi Modrusan , Contract Manager, Neurelis, Inc.

"We are thrilled to once again celebrate our customers' innovative use of Conga's Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions and recognize their commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and industry best practices, demonstrating a shared vision for driving business excellence and maximizing revenue potential," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "It's a privilege to partner with such forward-thinking organizations, and to celebrate together at Conga Connect. Their successes, highlighted in the quality of this year's customer nominations, inspire us to continue delivering transformative solutions that empower growth and success."

To learn more about each of the esteemed winners, and what made their nominations stand out, please visit: conga.com/resources/blog/celebrating-excellence-meet-2024-inspire-award-winners

