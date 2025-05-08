Conga Announces Winners of 2025 Inspire Awards at Annual Conga Connect

Awards program honors customer excellence in Revenue Lifecycle Management, digital transformation, and innovative leadership

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conga, the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management (RLM), today announced the winners of the fourth annual 2025 Inspire Awards at its annual user conference, Conga Connect in Orlando, Fl. The awards acknowledge seven outstanding customers across three key pillars of Revenue Lifecycle Management: Transformation, Efficiency, and Customer Experience, in addition to the Conga Community Champion of the Year highlighting individual outstanding users. Winners were recognized at the Inspire Awards dinner last night by Conga CEO, Dave Osborne.

The Conga Inspire Awards recognize companies that are digital transformation change agents, intrepid innovators, and leaders in Revenue Lifecycle Management utilizing Conga's solutions with demonstrated excellence. This year's winning companies were selected alongside some of the most innovative, market-leading organizations.

This year's winners across the categories are as follows:

REVENUE GROWTH CHAMPIONS – Executives today are facing a new reality. Today's revenue model looks nothing like the past, pushing businesses to evolve and adopt a new revenue operating model. The Revenue Growth Champions category recognizes the company that is using Conga's Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions to overcome the Revenue Friction Zone and gain a Revenue Advantage.

TRANSFORMATION – The Transformation category recognizes the companies that are leveraging Conga's solutions to drive returns on investment through unique and transformative ways previously unseen.

EFFICIENCY – The winners of the Efficiency category are companies that seamlessly take numerous tasks and automate them with Conga solutions, allowing their employees to focus on important value-add business activities.

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE – The Customer Experience category recognizes companies that are using Conga's solutions to provide a simple, helpful, and caring experience that separates them from their peers.

COMMUNITY – The Conga Community Champion of the Year award recognizes one individual as the Conga Community user who is a walking encyclopedia of Conga knowledge on a journey to support their peers in the pursuit of understanding, troubleshooting, and growing the use of Conga solutions.

Joel Saukas , Senior Salesforce Administrator, Greenleaf Trust

, Senior Salesforce Administrator, Greenleaf Trust Kelly Sullivan , Director, Salesforce CRM Platforms, National Express

"We are incredibly proud to recognize this year's Conga Inspire Award winners, who have demonstrated exceptional ingenuity and vision in leveraging Conga's Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions," said Conga Chief Customer Officer, Chris Bishop. "Their innovative approaches and dedication to optimizing their revenue processes are not only driving significant success for their own organizations but also serve as an inspiration to the entire Conga community. We are honored to partner with these forward-thinking customers and celebrate their remarkable achievements."

About Conga

Conga, the Revenue Company, is the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management. Its platform is chosen by the world's growth champions to accelerate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and achieve a Revenue Advantage. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Conga is born for the top line—powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI—to help companies grow, protect, and expand their revenue.

Conga delivers a Revenue Advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has global operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Visit conga.com for more information.

