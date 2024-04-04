Conga Appoints Andrew Bennett as Chief Marketing Officer

Conga is a true trailblazer in its industry that's committed to driving innovation and customer satisfaction for global organizations, and I'm thrilled to work with this talented team at such an exciting stage in the company's growth. Post this

"Andrew will bring new energy to the Conga brand by leveraging the company's history of innovation and powerful products to continue building on customer trust," said Noel Goggin, Chief Executive Officer and Culture Leader at Conga. "Searching for a new marketing leader, we wanted a proven executive with hands-on experience scaling an enterprise software company who also fits with the Conga Way and has a passion for collaboration. Andrew checked all the boxes and more, and we're thrilled to have him join our executive team to continue elevating Conga's position as an industry leader."

Bennett thrives on understanding both the art and science of effective and impactful marketing strategies for companies to build awareness and engagement, identify new audiences, and drive customer growth. In his new role, Bennett will spearhead driving awareness of Conga's leadership of the Revenue Lifecycle Management category and its tremendous value add for enterprises, while overseeing the planning and execution of the company's marketing and demand generation initiatives to meet sales objectives.

"Conga is a true trailblazer in its industry that's committed to driving innovation and customer satisfaction for global organizations, and I'm thrilled to work with this talented team at such an exciting stage in the company's growth," said Bennett. "I look forward to helping Conga expand our market footprint and accelerate customer adoption of our solutions as we continue to revolutionize the revenue lifecycle management experience."

Bennett received a bachelor's degree in computer science from Dartmouth College and is a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He will be based in Seattle.

About Conga

Conga crushes complexity in an increasingly complex world. With our Revenue Lifecycle Management solution, we transform each company's unique complexities for order configuration, execution, fulfillment, and contract renewal processes with a unified data model that adapts to ever-changing business requirements and aligns the understanding and efforts of every team. Our approach is grounded in the Conga Way, a framework of entrepreneurial spirit and achieving together to champion our 11,000+ customers. We're committed to our customers and to removing complexity in an increasingly complex world. Our solutions quickly adapt to changing business models so you can normalize your revenue management processes.

Conga has global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @congahq.

Media Contact

Addie Reed, Conga, 1 312-766-5515, [email protected], www.conga.com

