Conga Appoints Jeff Lautenbach as Chief Revenue Officer

"I'm thrilled to join the Conga team at such an exciting time and to contribute to the company's next chapter of growth," said Lautenbach. "With its innovative technology, commitment to customer success, and category expertise Conga is a true pioneer in RLM. I look forward to expanding our market presence to enhance our clients' ability to gain a revenue advantage."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Lautenbach will utilize his expertise fueling growth across a range of industries from large healthcare enterprises to emerging and medium-sized tech companies to elevate Conga's business on a global scale and advance the brand's positioning in the market.

"Jeff's operational discipline and growth mindset, along with his proven track record and extensive experience driving high-quality SaaS revenues, make him the perfect candidate for this role," said Noel Goggin, Chief Executive Officer and Culture Leader at Conga. "He's shown his passion for and commitment to the Conga Way, and we couldn't be more excited to add him to the executive team to continue driving our growth as the market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management."

Lautenbach received his MBA from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a bachelor's degree in marketing from Xavier University. He is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Conga

Conga, the Revenue Company, is the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management. Its platform is chosen by the world's growth champions to accelerate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and achieve a Revenue Advantage. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Conga is born for the top line—powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI—to help companies grow, protect, and expand their revenue.

Conga delivers a Revenue Advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, CO and has offices across the United States, India, and Ireland. Visit conga.com for more information.

Media Contact

