Conga Appoints Rohit Chhabra as its Chief Product Officer

"We're thrilled to welcome Rohit to the team at such a pivotal time in Conga's evolution. With his vast experience as a product and technology leader, Rohit has consistently driven profitable growth, built durable competitive advantages, and expanded into new markets across the B2B landscape. His proven ability to anticipate customer needs and harness market trends to shape innovative product and go-to-market strategies makes him an ideal fit to lead our product vision and accelerate our next stage of growth," said Conga CEO, Dave Osborne. "We're incredibly grateful to Grant Peterson for his leadership in building and launching the Conga Advantage platform, and laying the foundation for everything we're doing today. As he steps away to spend valuable time with family, we wish him all the best."

At Conga, Chhabra will lead product organization, working closely with teams across the business to embed emerging technologies and AI into the product suite, helping Conga deliver greater value to its customers and partners. Chhabra will also play a key role in successfully integrating acquisitions and building a world-class team of domain and functional experts. In addition, he'll drive the development of a global product prioritization framework to ensure Conga stays ahead of the innovation curve.

"I'm excited to join Conga at such an important stage in its growth journey," said Chhabra. "The company is uniquely positioned to transform revenue lifecycle management, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver innovative solutions that create lasting value for our customers, drive market expansion, and strengthen our competitive edge."

Chhabra holds an MBA from Babson College and a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Massachusetts. He also serves as a board member of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) South Florida Chapter.

About Conga

Conga is the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management. Its platform, the Conga Advantage Platform, is chosen by the world's growth champions to accelerate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and achieve a Revenue Advantage. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Conga is born for the top line—powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI—to help companies grow, protect, and expand their revenue.

Conga delivers a Revenue Advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has global operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Visit conga.com for more information.

Media Contact

Addie Reed, Conga, 1 312-766-5515, [email protected], www.conga.com

SOURCE Conga