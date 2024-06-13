Conga Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™ for Second Consecutive Year

By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Conga stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees. Post this

This year, 89% of colleagues said Conga is a great place to work, which is 32 points higher than the average U.S. company. Conganeers shared the following sentiments about working at Conga:

96% believe the facilities contribute to a good working environment

95% feel that people care about each other

94% appreciate being able to take time off from work when necessary

94% feel they can be themselves

94% feel welcomed when joining the company

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Conga stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Conga fosters an innovative approach to developing culture grounded in the "Conga Way." Unique to the company, the Conga Way drives all aspects of work and serves as the foundation for a distinctive colleague experience. Every program, initiative, and investment that touches the colleague journey is deliberate and intended to amplify the company's core values: Entrepreneurial Spirit, Achieving Together, and Championing the Customer. Conga was also recertified by Great Places to Work in India in May.

"Achieving Great Place to Work-Certification in the U.S. for the second consecutive year is a remarkable achievement for Conga. It reflects the tireless efforts, dedication, and unwavering commitment of every Conganeer who shapes our positive and fulfilling workplace culture," said Dayna Perry, Chief People Officer at Conga. "Our benefits, programs, events, and day-to-day work practices are rooted in the Conga Way, driving every aspect of how we operate and creating an intentional colleague experience."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Conga

Conga, the Revenue Company, is the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management. Its platform is chosen by the world's growth champions to accelerate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and achieve a Revenue Advantage. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Conga is born for the top line—powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI—to help companies grow, protect, and expand their revenue.

Conga delivers a Revenue Advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, CO and has offices across the United States, India, and Ireland. Visit conga.com for more information.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

